Nicolet Bank Spotlight: L-C's Smerchek

LUXEMBURG – Dalton Smerchek’s favorite toy as a child wasn’t very flashy.

Technically, it wasn’t even a toy.

But that’s how Smerchek viewed the cutoff section of an old garden hose when his older brothers would pick on him.

“I came back with the hose and whacked them,” he said. “That was my toy back in the day.”

Not surprisingly, Smerchek grew up to become a linebacker and wrestler.

The Luxemburg-Casco senior’s old-school mentality has served him well on the gridiron and mat.

The 5-foot-11 linebacker was named an honorable mention all-state linebacker by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and The Associated Press after recording 124 tackles this year to help power the Spartans the North Eastern Conference title, ending an 11-year conference title drought for the team.

Smerchek is hoping to see similar success in wrestling, where he is a two-time individual state qualifier and ranked No. 4 at 182 pounds in Division 2 by WIWrestling.com. He’s hoping to reach the WIAA state podium for the first time and help end a three-year team state drought for a traditionally strong L-C program.

Smerchek, who has a 3.95 GPA and is a National Honor Society student, discusses football, wrestling and his grand champion steers in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

L-C is tied for second in the state with 11 WIAA team state titles and has produced at least one state medalist for 29 straight years. What’s the secret behind the program’s success?

We have a legacy here at L-C and that’s basically what our motivation is. We always want to get another state plaque up there on that wall. We all want to get our names on the state qualifying and the state place-winning board, so it’s a lot of motivation with how much success we’ve had. We’ve got a great community that has backed us up. We have a great coaching staff, and a lot of them are L-C alumni. They come back and love helping us out, so we do it for them.

What does your team need to do to make a state run?

We just need to get over that hump at regionals. The last three years we haven’t been able to make it out of regionals. I just think we need keep working hard in here and staying focused in the wrestling room and working every day to be the best that we can be, so when February rolls around, we’ll be ready to wrestle.

What do you enjoy the most about wrestling?

You see a lot of posters that say, “Wrestling isn’t just a sport, it’s a lifestyle.” That’s one of the main things. The other main thing for me is you can go one-on-one because it’s you versus another person, but overall it’s a team sport. Your part matters just as much for the team. It’s the best of both worlds. It’s an individual sport, yet it’s one of the biggest team-building sports out there.

Your brother, Newton, won two straight state titles at heavyweight and is currently wrestling at Central Michigan University. Did you feel any pressure entering high school following his run?

There is always pressure when you have a successful relative. Newt was a heck of a wrestler at his weight class and his name was always out there. I used it as motivation that I have to be better even beyond what he’s been able to do. I’m still working towards it right now.

You were a two-way all-conference performer in football. What allowed you to take your game to the next level on the football field this year?

Last year, I was the stacked side (linebacker), the strong side, so I could only be on one half of the ball. Growing up, I used to always play middle linebacker, so you can be on both sides of the field and read both guards and know where basically the play is going to go. I think just being able to read those guards again and see where the ball is going to it helped. That’s basically what did it on the defensive side, just reading those guards, flowing to it and having fun.

How much did your facemask weigh for football?

I had a lot of bars on mine. I got used to it pretty quickly because I didn’t even have a regular one, so I really couldn’t tell the difference. But when anybody else would put it on, they were like, “This has a little weight to it.”

How are you when it comes to tackling farm chores?

We’ve got heifers, and the steers we raise up for county fair time and then we sell them off to the auction. We’ve had a lot of success. The last two or three years I’ve had the grand champion beef steer, so we’ve had some success there out of our own herd.

What has been your roughest encounter in the ring at the fair?

There were a couple of times I’ve gotten dragged around the ring. That’s embarrassing. But other times when I was really young, we just had to herd them into the barn and one them turned around on me. I was probably like 5 years old, just this little guy, and this cow comes rolling at me, so I was a little scared, and at the last second I jump out of the way because she wasn’t listening.

Which side of the family do you feel you got most of your athletic genes from?

The football genes definitely came from pops. I don’t think he was all-state or anything, but he was the main guy at his high school. He was their running back and linebacker. He went to Wisconsin and walked-on for a couple years. My mom played softball. She was actually a pretty good softball player from what I’ve heard, so I think it’s a little bit of both.

What career do you want to pursue?

I’m planning on going to study kinesiology and being a physical therapist. I’ve always wanted to stick in the sports world. … I wanted to be an athletic trainer. But then when I looked at it, it’s not the best hours and stuff. I thought maybe I’ll step it up a little bit and go into physical therapy and still try to stick in that sports area.

What’s your most embarrassing sports moment?

My freshman year we were playing Oconto Falls and it was one of the last plays of regulation. We were missing a cornerback, so I ended up running in and playing that. It was because of me that they got to score. I gave up a long touchdown on it.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

Definitely little kid state (wrestling) when Newt and me both got to compete at the same time. We ended up winning it together that year. That was probably one of my biggest memories I’ve had with him.

Your oldest brother, Jeremy Swain, also wrestled and graduated from L-C 12 years ago. What is he doing now?

He’s in the Navy. He’s been all over the country. Right now, he’s in California and he’s going out (next year) to the Middle East for two years. He’s a great role model. It’s great seeing what he does and how he does it. He flies the P-3’s. I have a lot of respect for him.

What game show would you like to be on and why?

Probably “The Price is Right.” We grew up watching that. I’m a pretty good guesser at the prices. But I think just rolling that big wheel would be the great thing.

Which member of the wrestling team could survive on a deserted island?

I’m going to have to go with Nate Lloyd. Nate has his own personality and could occupy himself on an island pretty well. He knows how to make his food because his parents run a bar. His parents also run a motel, so he’s basically got the experience of it all.

Who is the quietest person on the team?

Trevor VandenBush. He’s kind of the silent assassin. He’s really quiet, but he’s one heck of an athlete as he showed on the football field. That and he’s always smiling.

Which teammate would you entrust with a pet?

Bryce Bosman, as of right now our 120-pounder. He’s got a couple pets of his own and is an outdoorsman.

Who on the team should have their own reality TV show?

Kyle Routhieaux. He’d be an interesting one to see. He’s a big outdoorsman and a big sports guy, who kind of lives the whole lifestyle.

Which teammate is most likely to be scared of spider?

I’d have to say Phil (Rasmussen). We call him a bit of a girl sometimes. When you think of Phil, you think of like an elephant. He’s a big guy, and a heck of a wrestler, but at times he has a little bit of a soft attitude. But if you tick him off, he’ll come stampeding at you, too.

Favorites

Subject: Biology.

Food: Wings and ice cream.

TV show: “How I Met Your Mother.”

Movie: “Spaceballs.”

Singer: Tim McGraw.

App: Clash Royale.

Athlete: Reggie Bush.

Coach’s comment

“He’s definitely a leader in the room and somebody that guys look up to. He leads by example and that’s probably just as important as being a vocal leader. I think he’s going to do really well this year. He’s got some lofty goals, not only for himself, but for the team.” – Luxemburg-Casco wrestling coach Chas Treml

