Nicolet Bank Spotlight: Southern Door's Jandrin

BRUSSELS – Southern Door senior Tory Jandrin is pretty adept at taking opponents down.

The Packerland Conference defensive player of the year recorded 461 career tackles to set a state record, according to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

On the baseball diamond, the 6-foot-2 standout has been known to mow down batters as a second-team all-conference pitcher.

Not surprisingly, Jandrin is a takedown artist on the wrestling mat. He placed fourth in Division 2 at 195 pounds during last season’s WIAA individual state tournament and is ranked No. 2 at the weight class in Division 3 by WIWrestling.com this year.

The three-sport athlete is on pace to earn 12 varsity letters by the time he graduates and has helped each of his teams win at least one conference title.

Jandrin discusses getting toughened up by his older sisters, displaying a softer side away from sports and his family taking down a collection of white-tail bucks in this week’s Senior Spotlight.

What do you enjoy the most about football and wrestling?

I like the preparation. Football is an all-year sport for me. You weightlift, do training, do speed stuff. Then, it all correlates onto the football field. I want to be the best player on the football field, so that’s what I have to do in the offseason to prepare like that. Football is like my way of being a bully on the field. I want to inflict my will and do what I want to do. Wrestling is almost the same way. You train so hard to do 6 minutes on the mat. You put in hours and years for it. When you think about how many gallons of sweat you’ve sweated off in all those years, putting that on the mat for those 6 minutes there is nothing better than that. It’s showing off your skills and what you can do. It’s not just about beating the opponent. It’s about how well can you perform a task that needs to be done.

What did it mean to set a state record for career tackles?

It’s a nice accomplishment, but I’m not going to live my life by it. I’m proud because I put myself in that position to get that many tackles for a career, but it’s just a statistic.

How did it feel to reach the state podium last year?

I was so surprised that I accomplished what I accomplished. I beat some kids that beat me during the season. I just wrestled my matches down there. There were a couple kids that beat me (earlier in the season) and didn’t place. I’m just glad I wrestled at the level you need to wrestle at in the state tournament.

What aspect of your technique have you improved the most as a wrestler over the years?

Freshman year, I would have considered myself a little cocky. I would come out to the mat and just want to throw kids around. It doesn’t happen like that in high school. Kids are just as strong as you, if not stronger. I realized you have to have strength, but your technique is what makes a guy move because you can’t go toe-to-toe since half the time you’re going to lose that battle against really, really good opponents. I think as a senior, I work more of the corners, more shots. I rarely throw anymore. I know how to, but I don’t see the need to throw when your simple, basic moves beat the best opponents.

Your team is competing in Division 3 this season after being in Division 2 in previous years. What do you think about trying to make it back to state against a different slate of teams from what you’re used to?

It doesn’t really matter to me because there are always kids at every level that are good. Sometimes Division 3 guys will beat Division 1 guys. Wrestling is kind of an individual sport and it doesn’t matter how big of a school you go to. You have to beat that wrestler that’s with you on the mat.

What do you plan to do after you graduate?

I’m probably going to go to a four-year (college) for business management and a minor in entrepreneurship. I’m going to take over my dad’s business (Jandrin Refrigeration Service) and grow it to all the trades: refrigeration, heating and cooling, plumbing, electrical.

What have you gained from working with your dad?

I think it’s helped me a lot to see the real life application of school. You can go to a shop class and say you’ve made this wood project, but where do I put that into real life? When I work with my dad, it’s a real-life business. I can see how he interacts with his customers, how he fixes things and helps that business keep running efficiently. It’s interesting to see.

Where did you get your toughness from?

I have two older sisters that are both graduated from college now. My sisters just beat me up as a little kid. They bullied me to the max. But finally I got big enough and could handle myself. But my sisters, they took it to me as a kid.

What’s one of your earliest sports memories?

It was during third-grade wrestling season, and I was down at the youth state wrestling tournament. The first match there I remember I stepped on the line and within 5 seconds I get thrown on my back and pinned. I was like, “Oh, wow. What did I get myself into?” After that, I just kept wrestling, wrestling, wrestling, and I made myself get back all the way to third place.

What’s your favorite sports memory?

Beating Kewaunee in our first playoff (football) game this year. Everything was clicking for us. The line was talking to me, and I was talking to the line. Nick (LeCaptain) and me were communicating, and Derik (LeCaptain) had a phenomenal game. Our defense was spot on, and I don’t think we even made a mistake.

You’re an avid outdoorsman. What’s your favorite hunting tale?

Opening weekend two years ago, I got a buck right away Saturday morning. My dad got a buck right away in the morning. My uncle got a buck right away in the morning. My sister got a buck right away in the morning. The whole family limited out probably within an hour and a half. That was pretty enjoyable.

What’s something most people might now know about you?

The weirdest thing probably would be I enjoy watching Hallmark movies with my mother. We pop on the Hallmark TV station and watch some Hallmark movies. Those Christmas and loves stories, that’s me.

A few of your teammates during the football season were sporting a mullet this year. What did you think of his hairstyle?

It’s unique. I think they have got their style. They’re ready to rock n’ roll. The LeCaptain boys and Max Pierre have some pretty good mullets. I would have to say Max Pierre has the best one because he perms it, conditions it and shampoos it just right. Having those three guys throughout the season in football is unique to have because they lighten up our spirits a little bit.

Which of your teammates on the wrestling team could survive on a deserted island?

Ben Hoida. The guy knows how to hunt, trap, fish and he knows how to starve himself because he cuts (weight) all the time.

Who is the most polite person on the team?

Ben Kielar. He is the nicest kid you could ever have on a wrestling team. He always says hi and has this big old smile when you walk up to the wrestling room. He likes to run. He always asks coach, “Can we run yet?” and we’re all like, “No, no, no.”

Which teammate would you bring on a long road trip?

Jared Conard. Cooney is a fun character to be around, that’s for sure. He could talk to you about everything and anything.

Who on the team should have their own reality TV show?

Raul Lopez. He just came to our school and the kid is funny.

Which teammate would you entrust a pet with?

Michael Bertrand. He’s been my friend ever since the beginning. Him and me both started wrestling together. Michael Bertrand is a unique character. He’s caring and could easily help me with my pets. He’s probably one of the teammates I look up to the most because his work ethic in the weight room the last two or three years has been unbelievable.

Who on the team would be the most likely to be scared of a spider?

Cody Ruelle. He’s kind of jumpy. He’s modest, but jumpy. I could see him being scared of a spider or snake.

What do you need to do to return and place higher on the state podium this season?

There are two things you have to do to win a championship I believe. You have to be able to get a takedown and you have to be able to get out from bottom. You can’t really win the match if you don’t get a takedown, and if you can’t get away on the bottom, you’re not going to win the match, either. So, to get on that podium, I have to be able to takedown everybody and stand up on everybody.

Favorites



Class: Mr. Kiszonas’ biology class.

Food: Pineapple.

TV show: “The Last Ship.”

Movie: “Friday Night Lights.”

App: Snapchat.

Athlete: J.J. Watt.

Childhood toy: Monopoly.

Coach’s comment



“He’s the guy that can flip the switch. He’s the kind of guy that you look for that can be all out on the mat, and all out on the football field, but he comes off and is polite as you can be. He’s a role model. He’s the kind of athlete and coachable kid that you’re looking for.” – Southern Door wrestling coach Jerry Englebert