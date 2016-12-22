Nike TOC: No. 4 Miami Country Day meets No. 9 Clovis West in final

No. 4 Miami Country Day and No. 9 Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) square off Thursday for the Joe Smith bracket title at the 20th annual Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.

The Nike TOC is considered the top tournament for girls high school basketball.

No. 16 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) plays Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) in the third-place game. Grandview has beaten No. 2 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) and No. 24 Seton Catholic (Chandler) in the tournament.

In the semifinals, Miami Country Day needed overtime to edge Grandview, 66-60. In the closing seconds, Grandview’s Michaela Onyenwere suffered what appeared to a head injury when she was fouled with 5.8 seconds remaining, according to Blue Star Media. Grandview lost the ball on the inbounds play and Miami Country Day’s Channise Lewis was fouled with 2.8 seconds left. She made both free throws to force the overtime at 57-57.

Lewis finished with 15 points, Kelsey Marshall had 16 but fouled out in regulation and Maria Alvarez also had 16 with five three-pointers, including a key three in overtime.

Clovis West, which beat No. 5 Centennial (Las Vegas) in the quarterfinals, moved to the title game with a 63-58 victory against St. Mary’s.

Tess Amundsen had 14, Bre’yanna Sanders also had 14 and Sarah Bates had 13.

Aquira DeCosta, ranked as the No. 1 junior in the nation, had 25 points for St. Mary’s.