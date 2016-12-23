Menu

girls basketball

Nike TOC: No. 8 Clovis West takes down No. 4 Miami Country Day in final

Clovis (Calif.) West has had quite the week at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, and it culminated with an impressive 67-45 victory against Miami Country Day in the final of the Joe Smith bracket.

The Nike TOC is considered the top tournament for girls high school basketball.

En route to the title, Clovis West defeated No. 9 St. John’s College (Washington D.C.), No. 5 Centennial (Las Vegas), and No. 14 St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) before beating No. 4 Miami Country Day.

In the final, Clovis West used a 24-4 run to end the game, according to Clovis Roundup editor Paul Meadors.

Madison Campbell, who had 23 points in the final, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

, , , , , Super 25 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News