Tarkanian Classic: No. 6 Chino Hills (Calif.) beats No. 7 Mater Dei (Calif.) to win title

In a matchup of Southern California teams in the top 10 of the Super 25, Chino Hills downed Mater Dei (Santa Ana), 84-73, on Tuesday night to win the Platinum Division of the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas.

Chino Hills, the defending Super 25 champion, ran its winning streak to 46 games dating to last season.

LiAngelo Ball led Chino Hills (11-0) with 25 points, LaMelo Ball had 21. ONyeka Okongwu had 14, Phaquan Davis added 12 and Eli Scott had 10.

Justice Sueing paced the Monarchs, who lost for the first time, with 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Wang had 17, including 14 in the second half.

The Huskies needed to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit in Monday’s semifinal against Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.), but that was not the case against Mater Dei.

Chino Hills trailed 15-14 early in the first half but went on a 10-2 run for a 24-17 edge and was not behind again.

Mater Dei, though, was not going away. But even Monarchs run was answered by the Huskies.

Chino Hills had a five-point edge at halftime as LiAngelo Ball had 18 at the break; Sueing led the Monarchs with 14.

The teams played at a frenetic pace throughout, which seemingly would work more to Chino Hills’ advantage.

The margin was six points with eight minutes left, but Chino Hills pushed it to 13 at 69-56 capped by a back-to-back threes from Davis. Mater Dei trimmed the lead to nine at about the four-minute mark, but LiAngelo Ball scored to push the lead back to double figures.