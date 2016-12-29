No. 7 CR remains defeated with rout of No. 9 Hodgson

WILMINGTON – The Caesar Rodney girls basketball team kept its hot start rolling on Wednesday, rolling past Hodgson 46-31 in the Diamond State Classic at the St. E Center.

The fourth-ranked Riders (7-0) held the No. 9 Silver Eagles 22 points below their season scoring average. Hodgson hit only 15 of 54 (27.8 percent) shots from the field.

“Our defense was good, and we shared the ball,” CR coach Bill Victory said. “It was a good effort all the way around.”

The victory in the opening round of the First State Orthopaedics Cup moved the Riders into the four-team bracket’s championship game against Damascus (Maryland) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

CR jumped out to a 7-2 lead midway through the first quarter, as Kylie Kornegay made a layup and Brionna Brooks scored on a fast break and bombed a 3-pointer. The Silver Eagles’ Ja-Naiah Perkins-Jackson went coast to coast to pull Hodgson within 9-8 after one frame.

The Riders scored the last six points of the half, as Alissa Haith hit a 10-footer and Kornegay turned a steal into a layup and made two free throws for a 21-16 lead.

CR kept it rolling after the break, opening the second half on a 10-2 run. Alexis Reid dropped a couple of foul shots and Haith made an off-balance jumper for a 31-18 cushion.

It was the second time the non-conference foes had played this season, as the Riders also defeated Hodgson 70-61 at home on Dec. 6.

“I hope I don’t see them ever again,” Victory said with a laugh. “They’re a tough bunch to deal with, really physical and aggressive. I love the way they play.”

Haith led CR with 14 points, and Brooks added 11. Kayla Braxton-Young scored 14 for the Silver Eagles.

Damascus (Maryland) 39, Caravel 38: The Hornets (7-1) erased a four-point deficit in the final 2:28 and rallied to win the other opening-round game in the First State Orthopaedics Cup.

Tori Marella scored 13, Kalynn Sefcik added 12 and Tiana Stewart chipped in 11 for Damascus. Kaylee Otlowski led the fifth-ranked Buccaneers (4-2) with 10 points.

Institute of Notre Dame 41, Padua 15: Ja’Lyn Armstrong scored 12 points – including 6 of 8 free throws – as the visitors from Baltimore dominated the Pandas in a Delaware Cup game.

Anastasia Marvridis scored four points for Padua (1-4), which will meet William Penn in the third-place game at 1 p.m. Friday.

St. Mark’s 53, Perryville (Maryland) 31: Kendra Schweizer dropped in 17 points and Kayla Wolff added 10 as the Spartans (2-3) cruised to an easy victory in the third-place game of the New Castle Insurance Cup. Brianna Yadlosky led Perryville with 14 points.

DIAMOND STATE CLASSIC SCHEDULE

All games played at the St. E Center, 1500 Cedar Street, Wilmington

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

New Castle Insurance Cup third-place game: St. Mark’s 53, Perryville (Maryland) 31

Delaware Cup: Howard 43, William Penn 32

Delaware Cup: Institute of Notre Dame (Maryland) 41, Padua 15

New Castle Insurance Cup championship game: Wilmington Friends 31, Cape Henlopen 26

First State Orthopaedics Cup: Caesar Rodney 46, Hodgson 31

First State Orthopaedics Cup: Damascus (Maryland) 39, Caravel 38

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup losers’ bracket: Cumberland Valley (Pennsylvania) vs. Redondo Union (California), 10:45 a.m.

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup losers’ bracket: Monsignor Scanlan (New York) vs. St. Elizabeth, 12:30 p.m.

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup winners’ bracket: St. Rose (New Jersey) vs. Ursuline, 2:15

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup winners’ bracket: Ventura (California) vs. Roland Park, 4

First State Orthopaedics Cup third-place game: Hodgson vs. Caravel, 5:45

First State Orthopaedics Cup championship game: Caesar Rodney vs. Damascus, 7:30

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup seventh-place game: pairings TBA, 9:30 a.m.

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup fifth-place game: pairings TBA, 11:15 a.m.

Delaware Cup third-place game: William Penn vs. Padua, 1 p.m.

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup third-place game: pairings TBA, 2:45

Saint Francis Healthcare Cup championship game: pairings TBA, 4:15

Delaware Cup championship game: Howard vs. Institute of Notre Dame (Maryland), 6