No. 8 Findlay Prep (Nev.) downs No. 5 Oak Hill (Va.) in 'Iolani Classic final

No. 8 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) won the ‘Iolani Classic in Hawaii for the second time in four years with a dominant 78-62 victory against No. 5 Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.).

Kentucky-bound PJ Washington had 27 points, including 18 in the second half, along with 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals. Washington was named the tournament MVP. He shot 11-for-15 from the field.

“I’m proud of my boys. I’m excited for them,” Pilots first-year coach Paul Washington Sr. told ScoringLive.com. “They actually played hard, they stuck to the game plan and we played our style of basketball. That was Findlay basketball. Findlay Prep is back, baby, and we feel good about it.”

Oak Hill took a 3-2 lead on a Matt Coleman three-pointer and never led after that; Findlay Prep went on a 19-2 run and led 25-15 after the first quarter.

Oak Hill cut the margin to 37-32 early in the third quarter, but Findlay Prep answered with a 9-0 run with seven of those points coming from Washington.

Lamine Diane had 19 points and seven rebounds for Findlay Prep and Donnie Tillman had 12 of his first 15 points in the first half. Diane, Justin Roberts and Reggie Chaney made the all-tournament team.

“We just relied on the jump shot and they relied on getting to the basket,” Oak Hill coach Steve Smith told ScoringLive.com. “It’s hard to compete when they’re at the rim dunking and laying it in all night long and we’re shooting 3-pointers.”

Iowa State signee Lindell Wigginton, named the tournament’s most outstanding player, scored 23 points and Coleman had 22. Coleman, Billy Preston and Devontae Shuler made the all-tournament team.