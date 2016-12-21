No Olympic letdown for Purdue diver Steele Johnson

Carmel diver Steele Johnson spent virtually all year training on 10-meter platform. That’s about 33 feet, or the height of a three-story building.

As he drops closer to the water surface, he remains on top.

Johnson, a Purdue sophomore, won 3-meter springboard and finished second on 1-meter in USA Diving’s winter national championships at Columbus, Ohio. The national title was his 11th, tying him with Indianapolis’ Thomas Finchum for ninth in history among male divers.

At August’s Rio Olympics, Johnson teamed with David Boudia for a silver medal in synchronized 10-meter. Boudia, 27, who skipped these nationals, was honored as USA Diving’s Athlete of the Year for a seventh straight year and eighth time overall.

Johnson was the only diver to exceed 400 points in preliminary, semifinal and final rounds. He won by 157 points Tuesday after being away from springboard for a year and a half.

“Like I said after the 1-meter competition, I’ve been doing a lot of college dual meets to try to get back in the groove of things,” Johnson told USA Diving. “Coming in to nationals with some confidence on springboard was good. We came here to get the job done, and we got the job done. Now it’s time to go home to prepare for Big Tens, NCAAs and the World Championship qualifiers in April and May.”

Monday’s 1-meter was the only event qualifying divers for July’s worlds at Budapest, Hungary. The two berths went to Indiana University junior Michael Hixon and Johnson. Hixon won a bronze medal on 1-meter at the 2015 worlds and silver in synchro 3-meter at Rio. Johnson was NCAA 1-meter champion in 2015.

Hixon scored 825.40 points over two lists of dives. Johnson, who was fourth after prelims, climbed to second with 805.35.

A third Olympian, newlywed Amy Cozad Magana of Indianapolis, repeated as champion on women’s 10-meter. She was 46 points ahead of 14-year-old Tarrin Gilliland of Midland, Texas.

Carmel’s Hedges MLS’ top defender

Carmel High School graduate Matt Hedges, a center back for FC Dallas, was voted Defender of the Year in Major League Soccer. He finished third in 2015 voting.

Hedges, 26, was top defender in the Horizon League while at Butler and Atlantic Coast Conference while at North Carolina. He was the No. 11 pick of the 2012 MLS draft. Hedges recently signed a four-year contract extension through 2020.

Dallas, which won the U.S. Open Cup, had the best regular-season record in MLS. In Hedges’ 26 games, Dallas was 13-4-9 with an 0.88 goals-against average. In eight games he missed, Dallas was 4-4 with 2.125 goals against.

Sports of all sorts

>> Awards: The United States Olympic Endowment honored Jim Morris with the George M. Steinbrenner III Sport Leadership Award for his contributions to the Olympic movement. Morris is vice chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

>> Swimming: IUPUI graduate Lexi Laird, an Olympian for Seychelles, is joining the Seagulls Swimming Club in Durban, South Africa. She won a gold medal in the 50-meter backstroke and silver in the 100 backstroke at the African Championships. She was 48th in each event at short course worlds. … Carmel Swim Club was fourth, its highest finish ever, in USA Swimming’s club excellence program. Nation’s Capital Swim Club of Washington, D.C., won for the third year in a row in rankings of clubs in development of swimmers 18 and younger.

IUPUI swimmer finally in fast lane

>> Track and field: Olympic 1,500-meter runner Morgan Uceny, a Plymouth native, announced her retirement from pro track. She made the final at the 2012 London Olympics but was tripped at the start of the last lap as she was moving into contention. Uceny, 31, ranked No. 1 in the world in 2011. … The Indiana Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame will induct 11 new members in a Feb. 3 ceremony. They include three-time Olympic hammer thrower Amber Campbell (Pike) and two Purdue coaches, Dave Rankin and Mike Poehlein. Other athletes are Brian Murer (Danville), Bobby Moldovan (Fort Wayne Northrop), Richard Wilson (Gary Roosevelt), Alissa McKaig Doehla (Fort Wayne Concordia), Grant Glackman (Tecumseh) and Robert Winchell (Evansville Harrison). Two other coaches honored are Bill Blosser (Fort Wayne Wayne) and Ken Browner (Lawrence North and Carmel).

>> Wrestling: New Palestine’s Chad Red finally lost. Red, who was 183-0 in his high school career, was beaten by Nebraska teammate Colton McCrystal 13-9 at 141 pounds in last month’s Cyclone Open at Ames, Iowa. Red is wrestling unattached as a freshman and has a 15-1 record.

