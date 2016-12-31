North Central's Ajanae' Thomas

shares
share
tweet
sms
send
North Central Panthers' Ajanae´ Thomas (34) breaks a huddle with her team before the Panthers' game against the Carmel Greyhounds at Carmel High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Thomas wears the number 34 in honor of her late mother Nicole who was known as "Lady Barkley," after Charles Barkley, in the Detroit area.
North Central Panthers' Ajanae´ Thomas (34) slips past Carmel Greyhounds' Olivia Christy (2) on her way to the basket at Carmel High School on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. Harris was made the layup and was fouled on the play. Here she is helped up by teammate Ajah Stallings (13) before heading to the free throw line.
NoFront, Carmel High School (Carmel IN), North Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Gallery
shares
share
tweet
sms
send
Related News
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
+ Follow
Post comment
Link
Newest | Oldest