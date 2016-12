Brady Bjork and Bryce Poshak each scored two goals – and each also had two assists – as the Notre Dame hockey team upended Appleton United 7-4 on Thursday.

Logan Braun, Jadon Motquin and Steve Lovell also scored in the victory. Mike Gregoire added two assists.

Jason Revolinsky (8 saves) and Bo Buckley (4 saves) combined for time in the net for the Tritons (3-3).