Notre Dame tops East at Green Bay Holiday Classic

GREEN BAY – Avery Lyons scored a game-high 18 points to guide Green Bay Notre Dame to a 74-40 victory over Green Bay East on Thursday at the Green Bay Holiday Classic.

Lyons recorded nine points in each half for the host Tritons (5-2). Matthew Rader added 13 points, while Lachlan Johnson chipped in with 12 points.

Zack Crokett scored eight of his team-high 10 points in the second half for East.

G.B. East…21 19 – 40

G.B. Notre Dame…43 31 – 74

G.B. EAST – Crockett 10, Farrell 2, Green 5, Whalen 8, Brantley 3, Flowers 2, Jones 9, Koltz 1. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Green 1, Whalen 1. FT: 7-15. F: 23.

G.B. NOTRE DAME – Lyons 18, Zak 7, Ritchay 1, Strohmeyer 4, Liegel 7, Drake 2, R. Johnson 2, Mat. Rader 13, O’Connell 6, L. Johnson 12, Snyder 2. 3-pt: Lyons 2, Liegel 1, O’Connell 2, L. Johnson 1. FT: 16-24. F: 14.

G.B. Southwest 86, G.B. West 55

GREEN BAY – Will Pytleski tallied a game-high 27 points to propel the Trojans to the win at the Green Bay Holiday Classic held at Notre Dame.

Pytleski drained four 3-pointers, including three in the second half to account for his final points of the contest.

Jason Simmons (16), Cole Bouche (14) and Luacas Stieber (11) also reached double-digit points for Southwest (5-2).

Freeman Jackson scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half for West. Jackson made four 3-pointers, while Anthony King added 12 points for the Wildcats.

G.B. Southwest…44 42 – 86

G.B. West…27 28 – 55

G.B. Southwest – Simmons 16, Stieber 11, Statz 8, Bouche 14, Landry 4, LaMere 2, Pytleski 27, Howard 2, Rauschenbach 2. 3-pt: Stieber 2, Pytleski 4. FT: 16-20. F: 11.

G.B. West – Hanks 4, Dudley 6, Graham 6, Coleman 2, Franklin 2, Carter 4, Jackson 19, King 12. 3-pt: Jackson 4. FT: 7-10. F: 19. Fouled out: Franklin.

Wekiva (Fla.) 69, G.B. Preble 35

MIAMI, Fla. – Ryan Buss recorded 18 points to lead the Hornets in the loss at the Holiday Slam.

Buss has totaled 47 points in two games at the out-of-state event.

Preble will close out play at the Holiday Slam against Freedom Christian (Fla.) at 10 a.m. Friday.

Wekiva…15 17 25 12 – 69

G.B. Preble…7 10 10 8 – 35

WEKIVA – Smith 2, Perry 3, Morris 13, Jones 16, Sheppard 7, Reed 12, Holloway 6, Johnson 6, Mitchell 2. 3-pt: Morris 1, Jones 2, Sheppard 1. FT: 7-10. F: 10.

G.B. Preble – Summers 8, Wall 3, Nicklaus 2, Perret 4, Buss 18. 3-pt: Summers 2, Buss 2. FT: 0-0. F: 10.

Oneida Nation 76, Crandon 44

GRESHAM – Crimsen Powless’ 25 points led the Thunderhawks (7-1) to the victory at the Gresham Holiday Tournament.

Crandon…14 30 – 44

Oneida Nation…39 37 – 76

CRANDON – Okansinski 4, Alloway 2, Weber 11, Schallock 5, Hoeig 2, Lichagzaurbn 8, Radley 7, Gallion 4. 3-pt: Weber 1, Schallock 1, Lichagzaurbn 2. FT: 7-15. F: 17.

ONEIDA NATION – Massey 22, Summers 3, Matson 5, Emerson 4, Sanchez 3, King 1, Metoxen 10, Powless 25, Fowler 3. 3-pt: Massey 1, Summers 1, Matson 1, Metoxen 2. FT: 11-18. F: 16.