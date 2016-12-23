Oak Hill's Caleb Middlesworth has versatile game

MARION — Oak Hill takes an 8-0 record into Christmas after a rousing 68-63 comeback win over previously-unbeaten Northeastern on Thursday at the Marion Classic.

The Golden Eagles, ranked third in Class 2A, figure to be a contender for a deep tournament run in March with a strong junior class. Included in that group is 6-8 forward Caleb Middlesworth, who pitched in 20 points and 12 rebounds on Thursday’s win over Northeastern.

Middlesworth, who came into the game averaging 17.6 points and 9.6 rebounds, is receiving interest from a number of Division I and Division II schools. He was offered by IUPUI in September.

“The last three or four games he’s really come on,” Oak Hill coach Kevin Renbarger said. “I think he’s probably playing a position for us that’s not really going to translate over too much at the college level. He can shoot the three and does shoot the three for us, but he’s playing the post a lot. I’m really proud of him. He’s getting double and triple-teamed and handling with a lot of success. He’s doing a nice job. With his ability, the sky is the limit. It’s going to be up to him to make sure he’s putting in the work to get the job done.”

Ball State, Evansville, Indiana State, IUPUI, Wright State and UNC-Greensboro are among the schools that have been in to see Middlesworth in open gyms and practices.

“We lost a lot of seniors from last year so I really need to fill that leadership role,” Middlesworth said. “I have a little more experience than the other guys so I’m trying to guide them on the right path and keep everybody’s heads on straight.”

Middlesworth said he’s looking to stay close to home for college. He visited IUPUI recently for a game.

“They run a lot of the stuff we do,” he said. “They run a lot of five-out or four-out-and-one-in and spread it out. That’s a lot of what we do in high school.”

Oak Hill has more than just Middlesworth. Spencer Ballinger, a 6-5 junior, scored 24 points on Thursday and came in averaging 19.4 points and 6.1 rebounds. Tyce Frank (12.3 ppg, 6.5 assists) and David Arens (12.0 ppg, 4.6 rebounds) are other standout juniors.

The Golden Eagles lost seven seniors from a team that pushed state champion Lapel in the regional final before losing 52-51. But Oak Hill should be among the state’s best 2A teams for the next two seasons.

“It’s kind of a mixed bag,” Renbarger said. “We’re taking seven seniors out of the mix but also picked up (Frank, a home school student) and he makes a world of difference. We have high expectations but it’s also a process that make a couple of years. We have a couple years to get something done.”

