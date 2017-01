GRESHAM – The Oconto girls basketball team came away with a 62-27 win at Gresham on Friday.

Mara Allen led the way with 14 points, while Jaysa Young had 13 and Alyson Nerenhausen added 11.

Oconto…22 40 – 62

Gresham…14 13 – 27

OCONTO – Jicha 4, L. Nerenhausen 4, Koch 3, Hornblad 6, A. Nerenhausen 11, Berth 7, Allen 14, Young 13. 3-pt: Young 4, Hornblad 2, Koch 1. F: 12.

GRESHAM – Jansen 17, Arndt 3, Roe 2, Davids 7. 3-pt: Ardnt 1, Davids 1. F: 14.