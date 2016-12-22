Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats tonight have grass from high school field inside of them

FIRST LOOK: Odell Beckham Jr.'s cleats for tonight, designed by Nike, have grass taken from his high school field inside of them pic.twitter.com/ayn4xvvc5Y — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 22, 2016

Just when you may have thought New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. couldn’t add any more flare to his game, or that shoe innovation had reached its ceiling, he and Nike bring us this.

Tonight, according to Darren Rovell, Beckham will be wearing a Nike-designed cleat that has grass from the football field of his high school alma mater implanted into the bottom of the shoe.

You read that right – the grass at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field for the Giants/Eagles Thursday Night Football matchup will not be the only sod that is on Beckham’s cleats.

Coming out of New Orleans’ Isidore Newman, Beckham was the No. 63-ranked player in the country according to the Rivals100. Beckham’s profile has certainly increased more than slightly since then.

And he’s got the cleats with grass from Newman’s field to prove it.