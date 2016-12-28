Oldham Co. hires Michael Fox as new head football coach

Looking for a culture change within the Oldham County High School football program, the school has plucked a new coach from one of the most storied programs in the state.

Oldham Co. athletic director David Letendre confirmed on Tuesday that Trinity assistant coach Michael Fox would become the new head coach of the Colonels. Fox coached Trinity’s linebackers in two of the last three seasons, including helping Trinity to a 6-A state title and an undefeated season in 2016.

“Ten years ago, Oldham County was one of the more competitive teams in the state, and it’s just been a drought,” Letendre said. “It’s not as much wins and losses, but the culture and attitude. We want winning to be an expectation and I think he brings that.

“His father and father-in-law are coaches as well so he’s got a long list of coaching lineage in his genes. We brought him in for an interview and he had a lot of good ideas about our specific issues.”

Fox takes over for Mike Shatzer, whom the school parted ways with following the 2016 season. Shatzer had just completed his third year as head coach of the Colonels.

Fox, a former two-star athlete at Hanover College in football and baseball, coached and taught at his alma mater Bullitt East prior to joining Trinity’s staff.

Fox has connections with Oldham Co. Schools superintendent Greg Schultz from Schultz’s time as superintendent of Bullitt Co. Schools. Some current Oldham Co. teachers helped lead to his interest in the coaching position.

“Schultz had great things to say (about Fox),” Letendre said.

Fox is expected to meet with returning Colonel football players on January 4 and hold an informal meet-and-great with the parents afterward. He’s expected to be formally introduced during the boys-girls basketball doubleheader between South Oldham and Oldham Co. on January 6.