OSU-bound Reichle has unfinished business at Wilsonville

The comparisons are sure to continue.

When you watch Wilsonville High School senior Zach Reichle play basketball, there’s much about his game that is similar to Tres Tinkle, his future teammate at Oregon State.

Not only is there a facial resemblance, but they’re both left-handed with a smooth-shooting stroke and gritty style of play.

“I hear that a lot,” Reichle said this week between games at the Capitol City Classic at Willamette University. “I’ve met Tres a lot of times. I love Tres, he’s awesome.”

Here’s another similarity: Reichle and Tinkle are both big-time scorers.

Reichle, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing who led Wilsonville to the Class 5A state championship last season and was named 5A Player of the Year, is averaging about 19 points a game despite being slowed by the flu early in the 2016-17 campaign.

He averaged 25.3 points in the Capitol City Classic and scored 30 on Friday, leading the Wildcats (7-1) to a 59-41 victory over Southridge in the third-place game of the big-school division at the Sparks Center.

Tinkle, a 6-8, 220-pound sophomore forward for the Beavers, is averaging 20.2 points and 8.3 rebounds. He’s missed the last seven games due to a broken right wrist and hopes to return in early January.

“I don’t want to compare him to Tres just because he’s left-handed,” said OSU basketball coach Wayne Tinkle, who is Tres’ dad. “But they play a similar style.”

Reichle is rated as the No. 1 high school player in Oregon and a three-star prospect by ESPN.

ESPN noted that the Reichle is a skilled passer and “the ultimate strength of his game is his shooting.”

Reichle is excited to take his game to the next level in college. He received 45 Division I offers and ultimately signed with OSU in November, a decision that came down to the Beavers and UC Irvine.

“I can’t wait,” Reichle said about joining the Beavers next season. “They have a great program over there with great players.”

After advancing to the NCAA tournament last season for the first time since 1990, it has been a struggle thus far for the Beavers (4-9), who snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday with a 69-50 win over Kent State. OSU opens Pac-12 play next week with home games against No. 25 USC and No. 2 UCLA.

Injuries and the departure of key senior leadership, including first team all-Pac-12 guard Gary Payton II, have been contributing factors in OSU’s slow start.

“They shouldn’t be worried with what’s going on right now,” Reichle said. “Once they get healthy they’re gonna surprise a lot of people.”

Reichle is well aware that it’s a leap from 5A high school basketball in the state of Oregon to competing against elite athletes in the Pac-12. He’ll be playing against taller players with more athleticism.

In preparation for the next step in his hoops journey, Reichle worked hard over the summer to add about 15 pounds of muscle while improving his ball handling and quickness.

“There’s probably gonna be people who wonder if his game’s gonna translate in the Pac-12,” Wilsonville coach Chris Roche said. “(But) he’s so good offensively. I think he’s gonna help them a ton.”

Former Wilsonville all-state forward Seth Gearhart went on to have an outstanding college career at Rice University and was a second team all-Conference USA selection as a senior in 2015.

For all of Gearhart’s success, Roche believes Reichle will enter college with more potential.

“Zach’s another level than that and I love Seth,” said Roche, in his 15th season at Wilsonville. “Zach is a really, really good player.”

Although Reichle doesn’t have elite leaping ability, a quick release allows him to compensate for not having jump-out-of-the-gym hops.

Sprague junior Teagan Quintoriano, who played on several AAU summer teams with Reichle – they were teammates the past two years representing Oregon in a USA 3-on-3 tournament – calls Reichle “the best shooter in the state.”

But there’s more to like about Reichle’s game than his jumper.

“I’m more concerned about being a well-rounded player than just coming out there and shooting,” Reichle said. “I want to do everything good or great.”

The future could be bright for Reichle at OSU, but there’s unfinished business in high school.

He hopes to end his prep career with another state championship.

“I love high school basketball,” Reichle said. “I’m fine staying in the moment, enjoying it.”

