Palm Desert's Taylor Harvey named to All-CIF volleyball team

On a team with eight seniors in the fall of 2016, Aztec volleyball star Taylor Harvey still had no problem making her presence known both on and off the court. Though certainly a skilled player on the court, the fiery senior made herself known with how her teammates rallied around her in tight sets when she’d yell and pump her fists.

Together, with her blocking prowess on the front line that helped the Aztecs secure a second-consecutive Desert Valley League title, Harvey was the team’s lone player honored when the California Interscholastic Federation released their All-CIF lists last week, making the Division 4 first team.

Palm Desert coach Becca Willis nominated Harvey for the award, but from there, it was out of her hands, though it was nice to see that Harvey’s talents had impressed more than just local volleyball fans.

“It’s an incredible honor for her, and I think well-deserved,” Willis said. “She really grew in consistency this year, from the amount of time she spent in the gym, whether at Palm Desert or with her club team. You can’t get her out of the gym, and that’s what made her so consistent and helped her earn the awards she received.”

On the floor, Harvey led the Aztecs in blocks with 60 and played 100 sets – as many as anyone on Palm Desert, who made it to the second round of the playoffs before bowing out to Santa Monica 3-0. She finished third on the team in kills with 255 and had the second-highest kill percentage and hitting percentage on the team – all higher marks than she recorded as a junior.

That consistency she brought to the court, whether in practice or against the best or worst opponents, Willis said, made her stick out among her senior teammates.

“Taylor is an irreplaceable kid,” Willis said. “She has a big, heavy arm and definitely can put a ball away, but she worked really hard to help us blocking defensively, and then really tried to make herself available offensively.

“We’re really going to miss her on both sides.”

