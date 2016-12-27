Parkview's J.T. Brown sets Vikings single-game scoring record

Parkview’s single-game scoring record fell as smoothly as J.T. Brown’s jump shot.

Brown poured in 47 points to set a Parkview High School record in an 86-50 win over Willow Springs in the opening round of the Blue Division of the 71st Greenwood Blue and Gold Tournament on Monday afternoon at Hammons Student Center. Brown tied the Blue and Gold regulation single-game record set by Branson’s Thom Field in 1955, and finished one point behind the tournament record of 48, which Niangua’s Tim Williams set in 1981.

“They told me I had 30 in the first half, I was like, ‘I had to go for it,’” Brown said.

Brown eclipsed Parkview’s previous mark of 46 that Autry Acord set against Ozark on Jan. 6, 2015.

“It’s great. I’m just thankful to my teammates to get me the looks that I needed,” Brown said.

Parkview coach Landon Cornish left Brown in the game in the second half, but took him out with less than four minutes to play after a missed 3-pointer. Brown hit nine 9-pointers in the game.

“At first they tried to joke with me and say I didn’t get it, but then they took me out and told me I got it, so I was very excited,” Brown said.

Cornish wanted Brown, his team captain, to have a chance at the school record.

“For us as a program, in our movement, in our culture—what we’re trying to do is try to be excited for one another and not ‘me ball.’ It’s kind of ironic when you talk about that and when you’re talk about a kid setting a single-game record, but that’s what his teammates were there for,” Cornish said.

Lencorya Grady added 14 points for Parkview (6-3). The No. 4-seeded Vikings scored 29 points apiece in the second and third quarters to put the game on ice.

“To really just come out and put our foot down and be ready to play—that was our focus, and I am really proud of their effort in the third quarter, what happened there. They put that game away,” Cornish said.

Brown doesn’t have much time to celebrate the milestone. The Vikings face No. 5-seeded Clever, 58-31 winners over Aurora in the first round, at 11 a.m. Tuesday at JQH Arena. In addition, Brown has been battling mild illness.

“I’m kind of tired. I’ve kind of got a cold. I’m just going to try to go home and relax,” Brown said after the game.

Cornish used Brown’s record-setting performance as a point of emphasis in his postgame message to the Vikings.

“I told them at the end of the game, ‘Guys, It’s a little bit of a unique deal where we talk about how important it is to be a team and a family, but this is your captain and your leader and he was on tonight, and if anybody deserves it, it’s him,” Cornish said.

Parkview 86, Willow Springs 50

At Hammons Student Center

Parkview 19-29-29-9-86

Willow Springs 7-16-16-11—50

Parkview—J.T. Brown 47, Lencorya Grady 14, Dontae Taylor 9, Brady Hill 6, Damarcus Mason 4, Bowin Davisson 3, Gage Clark 2, Aerion Hawkins 1

Willow Springs—Bryce Duddridge 13, Landon Rodgers 8, Michael Cawvey 8, Kobe Coatney 7, Sam Chaney 5 Ben Wake 3, Dakota McDaniel 2, Ryan Cawvey 2, Ethan Graves 2