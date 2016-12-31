Phantoms come back for win

MADISON – The West De Pere boys basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit for a 60-59 win over Madison West Friday night.

Tristan Jindra hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, while Quinn Norton notched two free-throws for the game-winning points.

Tyler Schwartz led the Phantoms in scoring with 16 points, while Jake Karhcinski had 14 points.

Jindra added 11, while Norton chipped in nine points.

West De Pere…22 38 – 60

Madison West…37 22 – 59

WEST DE PERE – Schwartz 16, Rahn 8, Jundra 11, Kocken 3, Karchinski 14, Norton 9. 3-pt: Schwartz 2, Rahn 2, Jindra 2. FT: 12-24. F: 19.

MADISON WEST – Parker 20, Stephens 6, Carey 19, Bradt 6, Shanklin 6, Armwald 2. 3-pt: Parker 1, Stephens 2, Carey 1. FT: 15-29. F: 16.

Ashwaubenon 44, Wrightstown 42

ASHWAUBENON – The Jaguars held on for a nonconference win.

Up by eight at halftime, Ashwaubenon held off a Wrightstown comeback.

Ben Wittig led Ashwaubenon, scoring 14 points, while Anthony Guariascio totaled 12 points and Ben Ratschan had seven points.

For Wrightstown, both James Hansen and Lucas Haese recorded 15 points.

Wrightstown…16 26 – 42

Ashwaubenon…24 20 – 44

WRIGHTSTOWN – Smith 3, Froehlke 1, Hazaert 3, Hansen 15, Haese 15, Kroes 3. 3-pt: Smith 1, Hazaert 1, Hansen 1, Haese 3, Kroes 1. FT: 5-7. F: 14.

ASHWAUBENON – Cox 3, Ratschan 7, Clark 6, Wittig 14, Guariascio 12, Brooks 2. 3-pt: Cox 1, Ratschan 1, Wittig 1, Guariascio 2. FT: 1-3. F: 13.

Adidas Holiday Slam

G.B. Preble 56, Florida Christian 51

MIAMI, Fla. – The Hornets had three players score in double-digits, coming away with a win down in Florida.

Ryan Buss led the way, dropping 16 points, while Camden Wall had 15 and Joshua Nicklaus tallied 11.

Maxwell Wagner chipped in nine for Preble.

G.B. Preble…15 41 – 56

Florida Christian…26 25 – 51

G.B. PREBLE – Summers 3, Wagner 9, Wall 15, Nicklaus 11, Watermolen 2, Buss 16. 3-pt: Summers 1, Wagner 1, Wall 3, Nicklaus 3, Buss 1. FT: 5-9. F: 15.

FLORIDA CHRISTIAN – Rocha 4, Susa 2, Mendez 5, Valdes 12, Keller 3, Catsanas 3, Square 22. 3-pt: Mendez 1, Valdes 3, Keller 1, Catsanas 1. FT: 7-14. F: 16.

Sturgeon Bay 60, Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 49

STURGEON BAY – The Clippers held off a late-game comeback effort for the nonconference victory.

Carson Talbert scored a game-high 17 points for Sturgeon Bay (5-2).

Connor Gajda added 15 points, including two 3’s, for the Clippers, while Jared Van Bramer also chipped in 10.

The Lions (4-3) were led by MarKevin Hurns’ 12 point performance.

Milwaukee Collegiate Academy…23 26 – 49

Home Team…34 26 – 60

MILWAUKKE COLLEGIATE ACADEMY – Walker 2, Hurns 12, Tucker 10, Cummins 10, Green 1, Petty 4, Brewer 8, Liggins 2. 3-pt: Tucker 2, Brewer 2. FT: 18-30. F: 23.

STURGEON BAY – Jackson 3, Michael 6, Gajda 15, Ehlers 2, Talbert 17, Rose 7, Van Bramer 10. 3-pt: Gajda 2, Rose 1. FT: 11-22. F: 23.

Reedsville 78, Bonduel 69

BONDUEL – Bryce Weier led all scorers with 32 points, but it was not enough for the Bears in a home loss.

Weier connected on five 3-pointers for Bonduel, while Cole Letter had 15 points and Parker Bohm added nine.

Reedsville…42 36 – 78

Bonduel…35 34 – 78

REEDSVILLE – Otto 21, Kiekhafer 2, Wendland 3, Farmer 16, Dvorachek 19, Schmidt 17. 3-pt: Otto 1, Wendland 1, Dvorachek 3. FT: 21-35. F: 25.

BONDUEL – Weier 32, Wondra 4, Garside 3, Olsen 2, Letter 15, Allen 4, Bohm 9. 3-pt: Weier 15, Garside 1, Letter 2. FT: 12-26. F: 28.

LATE THURSDAY

Oconomowoc 69, Kewaunee 43

SHEBOYGAN – The Storm couldn’t climb back from a 26-point halftime deficit on Thursday.

Wes Gallenberger led Kewaunee with 11 points.

Kewaunee…12 31 – 43

Oconomowoc…38 31 – 69

KEWAUNEE – Kudick 3, Gallenberger 11, Bultman 4, Richard 8, Bolf 8, LeCaptain 3, Barta 6. 3-pt: Kudick 1, Gallenberger 1, LeCaptain 2. FT: 3-4. F: 12.

OCONOMOWOC – Rams 9, Docter 4, Nienhuis 2, Platter 5, Esveldt 3, Cavaiani 2, Briggs 5, Clayton 12, Reinders 10, Hayes 5. 3-pt: Docter 1, Briggs 1, Clayton 1, Reinders 2, Hayes 1. FT: 7-9. F: 14.

Crivitz 65, Wabeno 63

WABENO – Travis Giese recorded 22 points to lead the Wolverines to the nonconference win Thursday.

Crivitz…37 28 – 65

Wabeno…35 28 – 63

CRIVITZ – Werner 7, Voss 13, Bauer 4, Stumbris 5, Andrist 4, Giese 22. 3-pt: Werner 1, Voss 1, Stumbris 3. FT: 8-13. F: 18. Fouled out: Voss.

WABENO – Chrisman 26, Harris 9, Immel 10, Gilpin 10, Caley 4, Tinsman 4. 3-pt: Harris 3, Gilpin 2. FT: 10-13. F: 17.

Niagara 61, Goodman/Pembine 42

NIAGARA – Ethan Blagec tallied 14 points, while Spencer Maki recorded 10 points to lead the Badgers to the nonconference win Thursday.

Goodman/Pembine…24 18 – 42

Niagara…31 30 – 61

GOODMAN/PEMBINE – Moloney 2, Suther 2, Marcy 16, Metras 2, Braaten 13, Nelson 7. 3-pt: Nelson 1. FT: 9-12. F: 11.

NIAGARA – Oratch 7, Blagec 14, Maki 10, Hagerty 9, Antonissen 3, Bousley 7, Payette 3, Prideaux 8. 3-pt: Oratch 1, Blagec 4, Bousley 1, Payette 1. FT: 6-10. F: 14.