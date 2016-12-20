Phoenix Country Day senior sets 108 world records

When Phoenix Country Day School senior powerlifter Evan Pittman introduces himself, he does not tower over his acquaintance.

When the 18-year-old releases his handshake, you aren’t left whimpering in pain.

And when he speaks in his thoughtful tenor, you’ll wonder if he really has broken more than 100 world powerlifting records.

His trophy case bears it out with innumerable plaques, medals and belts from years of competition.

Pittman is the youngest powerlifter to break 100 world records. He recently stretched that to 108 after earning the World Natural Powerlifting Federation world championship titles in the 17-19 teen and men’s 148-pound class.

“I’ve always wanted to achieve big things,” Pittman said. “For those that are given much, much is expected.”

His journey to this accomplishment began years ago. Before powerlifting, Pittman was interested in martial arts and began Taekwondo training at age 7.

However, all it took was one memorable loss for the young fighter to realize something needed to change.

“Oh, he cried the whole way home,” Rebecca Feaster, Evan’s mother, said.

Pittman’s father and coach, Hal Pittman, encouraged his son to pick up powerlifting as a way to strengthen and sharpen his martial arts skills. A noticeable difference could be seen almost immediately.

“He went from losing in the very first round of a local tournament to winning state championships,” Hal Pittman said. “It’s the proverbial chump-to-champ in a very short period of time.”

Powerlifting became especially important when Hal, a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy, served several tours overseas.

Then in Florida, Pittman would train and compete. Meanwhile in Afghanistan, Hal would develop strength and conditioning workouts for his son nearly 8,000 miles away.

“I had so many people on the military base that I was living out in Tampa come together and help me continue my training,” Pittman said. “And the fact that these people were able to continue training with me despite the fact that my dad was away was absolutely amazing.”

Since Hal retired from the military in 2012, both father and son have been able to spend more time together toward their passion.

“In 2014, he had a meet where he broke like four world records. And he was at like 68 (career world records) or so. And I said, ‘I bet you can get 100 before you graduate from high school,’” Hal said.

And so what began as a supplementary method to train for Taekwondo became a devotion toward reaching a goal no powerlifter had met before.

Pittman incorporated his family’s military background into the chase for 100 world records by using his lofty goal as an instrument to gather support for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a group that fundraises for combat-wounded veterans and their families.

Pittman gathers donations for each world record he chases. Since he began fundraising 18 months ago, Pittman has been able to collect approximately $3,500 for the foundation.

“The fact that I’m able to be a part of that military community is really important because I’m able to look up to veterans like my father who have fought for our freedom, who have put their lives and their safety on the line for my freedom and for the other 300 million Americans living in this country,” Pittman said.

Now that he has reached his powerlifting goal, the next milestone Pittman has turned his attention to are college applications.

But like a world record, Pittman thinks those can be accomplished just as handily.

“I am not necessarily the best at what I do. I just worked the hardest,” Pittman said. “So if you push yourself harder, and you do more work than anybody else around you, then you can be the best at what you do.”