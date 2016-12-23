Basketball Photos: Cocoa at Holy Trinity boys basketball By USA TODAY Sports December 22, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email Jashaun Corbin of Holy Trinity reacts after making a three pointer to give the Tigers the lead during their game Thursday against Cocoa. Holy Trinity's Tyler Forde collects the loose ball after Kenley Spencer of Cocoa loses control in Thursday's game. Dez Morgan of Cocoa grabs a rebound away from Seth Coleman of Holy Trinity (21) during their game Thursday. Holy Trinity's Jashaun Corbin (1) is pursued by Bryan Sanders of Cocoa during their game Thursday. Seth Coleman of Holy Trinity takes a shot in traffic during Thursday's game against Cocoa. Antonio Youngblood of Cocoa drives past Jashaun Corbin of Holy Trinity (1) during their game Thursday. Cocoa's Nigel Johnson looks to shoot around the block of Holy Trinity's Ray Idowu during their game Thursday. Holy Trinity's Corey Kaplan takes a shot during Thursday's game against Cocoa. Cocoa's Nigel Johnson collides with Corey Kaplan of Holy Trinity during their game Thursday. Holy Trinity cheerleaders perform during halftime of Thursday's boys basketball game against Cocoa. Cocoa's Dezmond Morgan grabs a rebound during Thursday's game against Holy Trinity. Jashaun Corbin of Holy Trinity shoots a 3 over Bryan Sanders of Cocoa during their game Thursday. Holy Trinity's Corey Kaplan takes a shot around the block of Cocoa's Antonio Youngblood during Thursday's game. Cocoa's Nigel Johnson collides with Corey Kaplan of Holy Trinity during their game Thursday. Cocoa's Dezmond Morgan tries to pass around the guard of Holy Trinity's Seth Coleman (21) during their game Thursday. Cocoa's Antonio Youngblood (43) goes past Jashaun Corbin of Cocoa for a layup during their game Thursday. Seth Coleman of Holy Trinity shoots between the guard of Cocoa's Antonio Youngblood (43) and Nigel Johnson (34) during their game Thursday. Holy Trinity's Tyler Forde (2) passes around the guard of Cocoa's Willie Gaines (00) during their game Thursday. Kenley Spencer of Cocoa takes a shot around the block of Holy Trinity's Seth Coleman during their game Thursday. basketball, Brevard, Basketball, Cocoa High School (Cocoa FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Vote for this week's Athlete of the Week Gallery Photos: Viera at Holy Trinity boys soccer News Photos: Astronaut at Holy Trinity girls basketball 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest