Team Armour wins American Family Insurance Skills Challenge

Team Armour won three of the seven competitions to beat Team Highlight in the American Family Insurance Skills Challenge on Friday at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports complex as part of the Under Armour All-America Game.

Twenty-two players who will participate in the Under Armour game were entered in the competition.

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE QB PASS ATTACK

The quarterbacks were given six chances to hit moving targets and then one ball to test their arm on distance.

1. Kellen Mond (Highlight), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – 222 pts

2. Myles Brennan (Armour), Saint Stanislaus (Long Beach, Miss.) – 220 pts

3. Tommy DeVito (Highlight), Don Bosco (Ramsey, N.J.) – 210 pts

4. Kasim Hill (Armour), St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) – 184 pts

5. Avery Davis (Armour), Cedar Hill (Texas) – 180 pts

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE OBSTACLE COURSE

Running backs

Toneil Carter (Highlight), Langham Creek (Houston) – 27.1 seconds defeated Todd Sibley (Armour RB), Archbishop Hoban (Akron, Ohio) – 32.3 seconds

Linebackers

Anthony Hines III (Armour), Plano East (Plano, Texas) – 29.3 seconds defeated Nathan Proctor (Highlight LB), Lackey (White Plains, Md.) – 33.5 seconds

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE LINEMAN STRENGTH COMPETITION

Offensive linemen

Robert Hainsey (Highlight), IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) – 28.4 seconds defeated Alex Leatherwood (Armour), Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, Fla.) – 36.0 seconds

Defensive linemen

Marvin Wilson (Armour), Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) – 28.5 seconds defeated LaBryan Ray (Highlight DL), James Clemens (Madison, Ala.) – 31.7 seconds

U.S CELLULAR SPEED KICK COMPETITION

Kickers had one minute to kick seven field goals from increasing distances to earn a point.

1. Andrew Mevis (Armour), Warsaw (Ind.) – 7 of 7

2. Anders Carlson (Highlight), The Classical Academy (Colorado Springs, Colo.) – 6 of 7

UNDER ARMOUR ILL SPEED COMPETITION (DBs, WRs)

1. Jaylon Redd (Armour CB), Rancho Cucamongo (Calif.) – 14.25 seconds

2. Jamyest Williams (Highlight CB), Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) – 14.39 seconds

3. Jalen Reagor (Highlight WR), Waxahachie (Texas) – 14.72 seconds

4. Jerry Jeudy (Armour WR), Deerfield Beach (Fla.) – 14.77 seconds

5. Daniel Wright (Highlight S), Boyd Anderson (Lauderdale Lakes, Fla.) – 16.03 seconds

6. Christopher Henderson (Armour CB), Christopher Columbus (Miami) – 17.81 seconds