Soccer Photos: Viera at Holy Trinity boys soccer By USA TODAY Sports December 21, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email Eddie Marr of Holy Trinity (14) and Nicholas Lockridge of Viera try to control a ball in the air during their game Wednesday evening. Holy Trinity goalkeeper Callum Watson makes a save during Wednesday's game against Viera. Andrew Madlener of Viera battles with Holy Trinity's Alex Pinto during their game Wednesday evening. Davis Bell of Holy Trinity (11) and Kia Mohajeri of Viera battle for the ball during their game Wednesday evening. Davis Bell of Holy Trinity (11) Kia Mohajeri of Viera and Bryce Wahy (13) of Holy Trinity chase the ball during their game Wednesday evening. Viera's Robbie Murtha goes for a header against Holy Trinity's Thomas Baez during their game Wednesday evening. Kia Mohajeri of Viera (17) and Thomas Baez of Holy Trinity get tangled up during their game Wednesday evening. Holy Trinity's Eddie Marr heads a corner kick away from the goal during Wednesday's against Viera. Holy Trinity's Bryce Wahy goes to the air to settle the ball during Wednesday's game against Viera. Viera's Corbin Lindsay is challenged by Davis Bell of Holy Trinity during Wednesday's game. soccer, Brevard, Soccer, Viera High School (Melbourne FL), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Photos: Heritage at Viera girls soccer Gallery Photos: Melbourne at Viera girls soccer News Vote for this week's Athlete of the Week 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest