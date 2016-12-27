Pink and White Lady Classic: Day 1 updates

Action is underway at Drury University, site of the 2016 Pink and White Lady Classic.

One of the premier high school girls basketball tournaments in Missouri hosts some of the best teams from the southwest region of the state plus four out-of-area teams considered to be among the best in their respective states.

The Pink and White Lady Classic organizers altered the tournament’s format this season to better accommodate the guest teams and the local teams alike. In the past, out-of-area teams automatically received either the No. 2 seed or the No. 3 seed in their respective brackets in order to accommodate travel. This year, the guest teams are seeded No. 1 or No. 4 in the two brackets.

2016 Pink and White Lady Classic opening round

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Pink Division

All first round games at Weiser Gymnasium.

Glendale 55, 8) Spokane 39 FINAL

Argyle (Argyle, Texas) 68, Marshfield 21 FINAL

5) Republic 52, Bolivar 26 FINAL

4) Mercer County (Harrodsburg, Kentucky) 73, Miller 26 FINAL

4:30 p.m. 7) West Plains vs. Buffalo

6 p.m. 2) Strafford vs. Hillcrest

7:30 p.m. 6) Rogersville vs. Clever

9 p.m. 3) Ozark vs. Camdenton

White Division

All first round games at O’Reilly Family Event Center.

8) Nixa 49, Springfield Catholic 37 FINAL

1) North Little Rock (North Little Rock, Arkansas) 74, Parkview 36 FINAL

5) Branson 62, Lamar 41 FINAL

4) Rock Bridge 56, Aurora 29 FINAL

4:30 p.m. 7) Fair Grove vs. Carthage

6 p.m. 2) Kickapoo vs. Mt. Vernon

7:30 p.m. 6) Lebanon vs. Willard

9 p.m. 3) Skyline vs. Central