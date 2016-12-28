Plain Dealing boys slip past Green Oaks

Plain Dealing’s Desmond Ford sank one of two free throws with six seconds remaining to lift the Lions to a 44-43 victory over Green Oaks Tuesday night in the opening round of the Willis Knighton “Doc” Edwards Invitational in the Airline gym.

The Giants’ Clayton Robinson scored on a runner with just over a minute remaining to give his team a final lead. But Ford was fouled twice on successive possessions and made just enough attempts to give his team the win. Robinson was fouled with 2 seconds left, but missed the front end of his 1-and-1.

“Our whole season has been like that,” Lions coach David Bryant said. “We have had some leads like that late and blown it. Our team is still trying to find itself without Keldrick Carper, who signed early with Texas A&M.

“We had him during the summer, so it’s been a difficult for some of the younger guys.”

The Lions were led by Darrien Perry, the first cousin of former Benton standout Lulu Perry, with 10 points, and JaKaleb Mcgee with 10.

Captain Shreve 46, Many 39: Behind 18 points from Cameron Davis and 12 from Graham Smith, the Gators managed a first-round “Doc” Edwards victory. Tabarius Garner led Many with 16 points.

Parkway 55, Northwood 50: At Benton, Justin Rogers and Jason Owens scored 15 points apiece, and Kamren Davis added 14 for the Panthers. Khyvion Cleason scored 12 and Ja’Michael Bryant 11 for the Falcons.

Girls

Huntington 53, Airline 30: At Airline, the Lady Raiders sent the host Lady Vikings into the loser’s bracket of the “Doc” Edwards with a big fourth quarter. Airline was held to just two field goals, both by Traciona Russell with under 2 minutes remaining, in the final frame as the visitors scored 18 points.

“Airline did a good job running up and down the court, so you better be ready to go with them,” Huntington coach Danielle Butler said. “But after not shooting free throws well early, we started hitting them and taking the ball to the bucket in the second half. I also thought we did an outstanding job rebounding.”

Huntington (10-4) was led by Taylor Bell with 17 points, De’Asia Dixon with 15 and Jasmyne Dawson with 10. Russell topped the Lady Vikings (8-8) with 14.

Minden 68, Homer 57: Strawberry Batton scored 27 points to help Minden move to 14-2 on the season. Derrica Gilbert added 15 points and Destini Powell 11 for the Lady Tiders.

Red River 70, Byrd 48: At Benton, Mikayia Hallmon pumped in 22 points to lead four Lady Bulldogs in double figures in the “Doc” Edwards opener. Lakeya Lewis added 16 points, Morgyn Payne 15 and Oksanna Williams 13 for Red River. Byrd was led by She’Lexis Daniels with 17 and Brandi Davis with 10.

Bossier 48, Plain Dealing 39: At Airline, Kelcee Marshall scored 12 points, while Chloe Walker and Destiny Thomas added 10 apiece for the Lady Bearkats.

Southwood 49, Woodlawn 35: At Benton, Jaiylan Brown scored 14 points to enable the Lady Cowboys to move into the second round.

Twitter: @JimmyWatson6