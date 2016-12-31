Players look for big things from Marvin Wilson, Jerry Jeudy and Dylan Moses at Under Armour All-America Game

ORLANDO — None of the players at the Under Armour All-America Game has a crystal ball, but ask them whom they think the likely offensive and defensive Most Valuable Players will be and the same names pop up: Jerry Jeudy, Marvin Wilson and Dylan Moses.

Jeudy, a 6-1, 180-pound wide receiver from Deerfield Beach (Fla.) has been making defensive backs look bad all week during practice. The Alabama commit has the speed to give quarterbacks plenty of space to throw to.

“The MVPs?,” said Grayson defensive back Jamyest Williams. “Me and Jerry Jeudy.”

A couple of other defensive backs, Maleik Gray and Paris Ford, also bring up Jeudy’s name, a sign of respect.

Wilson, a 6-4, 332-pound undecided defensive tackle from Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas), was mentioned by several players as a potential defensive MVP. He has been getting attention for throwing people around like rag dolls during practice. He also won the American Family Insurance lineman skills challenge.

Marvin Wilson vs. Calvin Ashley pic.twitter.com/8IRCG6fAql — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) December 30, 2016

“Marvin Wilson has been doing good,” said Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) offensive lineman Will Taylor. “I expected that.”

Taylor said he also expects IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) linebacker Dylan Moses, an Alabama commit, to play well, having gone against him during the regular season. Gray, a defensive back from LaVergne (Tenn.), also looks for a big game from Moses.