Prep performers of the week: Dec. 21

Team of the week

Luxemburg-Casco boys basketball

The Spartans held on for a wild 76-75 win at Marinette on Tuesday to win their fourth straight and remain in a tie for first with Clintonville in the North Eastern Conference standings.

L-C went 14-for-38 from the 3-point line in a game that featured 60 attempts from long range.

Senior point guard Jon Deprey went 6-for-7 from 3 and had 19 points, while fellow senior guard Mitchell Jandrin hit five from beyond the arc and finished with a team-high 27 points to go with five rebounds.

Male athlete of the week

Aaron Ribar, Bay Port

The freshman forward helped lead the Pirates’ hockey team to back-to-back wins against Oshkosh and Green Bay United. Ribar had two goals and three assists against Oshkosh and followed with two goals against United.

He has eight goals and five assists in nine games.

Female athlete of the week

Hailey Oskey, Seymour

The 5-foot-10 junior guard scored a career-high 32 points on 9-for-15 shooting against Shawano and then scored 30 against Freedom. She has put up at least 19 points in each of her last four games and is averaging 18.7.