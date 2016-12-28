Prep performers of the week: Dec. 28

Team of the week



Green Bay Notre Dame hockey

The Tritons beat Appleton United 7-4 on Dec. 22 and won 5-3 at Verona on Dec. 23. Brady Bjork and Bryce Poshak each had two goals and three assists against Appleton United, which was ranked No. 3 in the WisconsinPrepHockey.net state rankings.

Female athlete of the week



Morgan Meerstein, N.E.W. Lutheran

The senior guard scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Blazers to a 56-48 overtime victory on Tuesday over Manawa at the Marion Holiday Tournament.

Male athlete of the week



Connor Ebben, Oconto

The 6-foot-3 junior scored 24 of his game-high 32 points in the second half to power the Blue Devils to an 83-68 victory on Tuesday over Shiocton during the Shawano Shootout held at the Kress Center. Ebben helped Oconto pull away from a 40-40 halftime tie to win its fifth straight game.