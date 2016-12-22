Prep Profile: Hunter Schwehr, Xavier

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello goes one-on-one with Fox Cities Stars hockey player and Xavier senior Hunter Schwehr:

Q: Your team is 8-1 and ranked No. 10 in the state. What are some of the things you guys are doing well and what are some things you want to work on as the season progresses?

A: I think that we are playing really well as a team. Our team chemistry, work ethic and keeping it simple are definitely some of our stronger attributes. That being said, we can still continue to work on those things, along with the skill portion of the game. With this team the sky’s the limit. We just have to stayed focused and stay moving forward.

Q: How would you describe your play? Are there a few things that you do well? Some things you need to work on?

A: I think that I’m playing well. I think that my strong points are my compete level, my drive and the fact that I want to win more than anything else. I think I need to work on a lot of parts of my game. Obviously I can keep improving on the skill side of things like skating, shooting and stick-handling, but I can continue to improve my work ethic as well.

Q: If you weren’t playing hockey would you be playing another winter sport?

A: Maybe. I like playing basketball games with my friends just to have some fun, but I don’t think I would enjoy it competitively.

Q: If you could have one of these superpowers, what would you choose: super strength, super speed, invisibility, ability to read minds?

A: Definitely invisibility. It would be really nice to be able to hop on a plane and take a free vacation anywhere in the world.

Q: It’s favorites time! What’s your favorite TV show?

A: “Stranger Things.”

Q: Favorite movie?

A: “Slap Shot.”

Q: Favorite musical artist?

A: Chance the Rapper.

Q: Favorite video game and video game system?

A: “Call of Duty Black Ops 2” on the Xbox One.

Q: Favorite place to vacation?

A: Florida.

Q: Favorite Christmas toy as a kid?

A: Pokemon cards.

Q: Favorite Hollywood dream date?

A: Mila Kunis.

Q: Favorite breakfast cereal?

A: Cheerios.

Q: Favorite local restaurant?

A: Mr. Cinders.

Q: Congratulations! You just won $300 million in the Powerball! What are the first three things you’re buying with the money?

A: First thing I would buy is a 1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and a blue BMW M3. I love cars. Next thing I would buy is a new house for all of my family members so we can be closer to each other. The last thing I would do is put most of the money left in the bank and invest the leftovers in stocks.

Q: So what’s the next step for you? Are you playing at the next level?

A: I would really like to play on a high level juniors team and then play college hockey.

A CLOSER LOOK

Age: 17.

Year: Senior.

High school: Xavier.

Position: “Center, sometimes defense.”

Family: Parents, Troy and Julie.

Favorite food: Spaghetti.

Favorite pro athlete: TJ Oshie.

Favorite school subject: History.

Career aspiration: “If I had to choose right now, I would say a criminal profiler.”