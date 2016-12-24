Providence wins first holiday tournament since 2000

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. – For the first time in 16 years, Providence won a holiday tournament title.

The Pioneers, ranked No. 2 in Class 2-A, cruised past host Charlestown 57-40 Friday night to win the Charlestown Holiday Tournament. It was the Pioneer’s first holiday tournament title since 2000.

“At the beginning of the year, we always set this as a goal,” said Providence coach Brad Burden. “I wouldn’t trade it for a sectional on any day but we’re super excited to have it. We’re glad to get it against a really good Charlestown team.”

Providence (10-1) put together a solid game plan and limited Charlestown’s two top scorers — Samantha Matthews and Bri Harvey — to a combined 12 points.

“Matthews is such a great shooter, and we were shading her,” Burden said. “Wherever she was at, we wanted to be locked in on her.”

The Pioneers led just 31-27 midway through the third quarter and finished with a 9-2 run, including a 3-pointer from senior Claire Rauck. Rauck then opened the fourth quarter with another 3-pointer, and Hannah Wolford, the tournament’s MVP, added another 3-pointer, helping give the Pioneers a 46-29 lead early in the fourth quarter. Rauck had hit just 2 of her previous 18 3-pointers in the tournament.

Burden brought up a baseball analogy. “If Derek Jeter is in a slump, you know eventually he’s going to get a hit. I’ll never tell that kid to quit shooting. Wolford’s the same way. The more they miss, that means the more will go in later.”

Wolford led all scorers with 22 points. With Harvey and Matthews bottled up, Karston Watson led Charlestown with 18 points.

Silver Creek 69, Clarksville 35: In their first appearance in the consolation game in nine years, the Dragons (5-11) used a 27-point explosion in the second quarter to zip past the Generals (2-16).

Silver Creek led just 6-5 midway through the first quarter and an lone free throw by Katie Emily started a 15-0 run, and the Dragons cruised from there. Abby May led a balanced Silver Creek attack with 10 points. In all, 12 Dragons scored.

“I was very happy with what I saw,” said Silver Creek coach Scott Schoen, whose team lost to Charlestown 63-50 in the first round. “I thought we responded really well. I thought we kept our focus.”

For Clarksville, guard Aly Weber led the way with a game-high 22 points.

CHARLESTOWN HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

CONSOLATION GAME

SILVER CREEK 69, CLARKSVILLE 35

CLARKSVILLE (2-15)

Aly Weber 22p; Kayla Isgrigg 2p; Brittney Andres 2p; Eliana Magilone 6p; Daveona Miles 3p

SILVER CREEK (5-11)

Haley Baxter 5; Abby May 10p; Kylie Wilkinson 7p; Taylor Scott 4p; Jordan Balz 3p; Katie Emily 6p; Grace Holland 8p; Lauren Polston 9p; Emily Steele 6p; Abby Whitlock 1p; Savannah O’Neill 6p; Elayna Balingiti 4p

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

PROVIDENCE 57, CHARLESTOWN 40

CHARLESTOWN (9-3)

Gabrielle Gagnon 2p; Karston Watson 18p; Peyton Crace 8p; Bri Harvey 3p; Samantha Matthews 9p.

PROVIDENCE (10-1)

Cheyenne Brooks 10p, Olivia Jenkins 11p, Sydney Milliner 2p, Brooke Hayden 2p, Hannah Wolford 22p, Claire Rauck 8p, Brigid Welch p2.

All-Tournament Team: MVP– Hannah Wolford (Providence); Claire Rauck (Providence); Cheyenne Brooks (Providence); Karston Watson (Charlestown); Samantha Matthews (Charlestown); Haley Baxter (Silver Creek); Abby May (Silver Creek).