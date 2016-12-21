Pulaski holds off Notre Dame | Girls Rdp

PULASKI – Emily Higgins scored 17 points, leading the Pulaski girls basketball team to a 44-39 win over Notre Dame in a battle of FRCC powers Tuesday night.

Madi Winter scored eight points while Ally Tonn added seven points for the Red Raiders (5-2, 4-1).

Maddie Reitz and Kaycee Gierczak each totaled 10 points for the Tritons (4-4, 2-3), while Alex Papacosta had seven points.

Notre Dame…17 22 – 39

Pulaski…22 22 – 44

NOTRE DAME – Reitz 10, Gierczak 10, Papacosta 7, Laskowski 4, Noble 3, Opichka 2. 3-pt: Gierzak 1, Papacosta 1, Noble 1. FT: 8-17. F: 15.

PULASKI – Higgins 17, Winter 8, Tonn 7, Splan 5, Brockman 3, Brockman 2, Binkowski 2. 3-pt: Higgins 2, Tonn 1, Splan 1. FT: 11-16. F: 13.

Bay Port 57,

G.B. Southwest 38

GREEN BAY – Maddie Re tallied 18 points, propelling Bay Port to a road FRCC win.

Meg Knutson scored nine points for the Pirates (5-2, 4-1), while Taylor Arbour had eight and Grace VanEgren tallied seven points.

For the Trojans (2-5, 1-4), Amber Bouche led the way with 14 points, while Kiara Thomas registered 11 points.

Bay Port…29 28 – 57

G.B. Southwest…17 21 – 38

BAY PORT – Re 18, Krause 2, Tingley 2, VanEgren 7, N. Draghicchio 2, Abel 1, Arbour 8, Knutson 9, Torzala 6, Draak 2. 3-pt: VanEgren 1, Knutson 1. FT: 9-15. F: 17.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 4, Thiel 4, Thomas 11, Lawler 3, Bouche 14, Moens 2. 3-pt: Thomas 3. FT: 7-19. F: 17.

G.B. Preble 64, Sheboygan South 41

GREEN BAY – The Hornets had three players score in double figures, winning their first FRCC game of the year.

Alysse Kott led the way for the Preble (2-8, 1-4), scoring 20 points, while Mariah Stahl had 15 points and Kendall Renard totaled 14 points.

Brynne Luther added nine points for the Hornets.

Sheboygan South…23 18 – 41

G.B. Preble…34 30 – 64

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Luma 2, Urban 1, Weimann 10, Bridges 6, Marver 20, Haren 2. 3-pt: Marver 4. FT: 9-12. F: 13.

G.B. PREBLE – Stahl 15, Anderson 2, Molling 2, Luther 9, Brienen 2, Kott 20, Renard 14. 3-pt: Renard 1. FT: 9-11. F:16.

Algoma 55, Oconto 34

OCONTO – Lucy Wiese led Algoma, recording 18 points in the Wolves’ road Packerland Conference victory.

Wiese tallied 12 of her 18 points from beyond the arc, while Alli Spitzer added nine points for Algoma (3-6, 3-2).

Becky Berth scored 13 points to lead Oconto (5-4, 2-4) and Alyson Nerenhausen chipped in 10 points.

Algoma…26 29 – 55

Oconto…20 14 – 34

ALGOMA – Haack 6, Wiese 18, M. Guilette 6, Spitzer 9, Jossie 5, C. Guilette 6, Nessinger 3, Slaby 2. 3-pt: Haack 1, Wiese 4, Spitzer 2. FT: 18-26. F: 20.

OCONTO – Jicha 2, Nerenhausen 10, Berth 13, Allen 5, Gering 1, Young 3. 3-pt: None. FT: 10-19. F: 17.

Sturgeon Bay 50, Sevastopol 24

STURGEON BAY – Five Clippers scored seven points or more as the team earned its first victory of the season.

Andie Rockendorf led Sturgeon Bay (1-9, 1-5) with 12 points, and Morgan Nelson added nine.

Olivia Wagner scored 11 points to lead Sevastopol (1-7, 0-5).

Sevastopol…8 16 – 24

Sturgeon Bay…19 31 – 50

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 11, Roakvan 4, Tebo 2, Jorns 4, Bemmann 1, Emmerick 2. 3-pt: Roakvan 1. FT: 3-7. F: 14.

STURGEON BAY – Nelson 9, Bridenhagen 7, Rockendorf 12, Blau 8, Degrave 8, Alberts 2, Zuehlke 4. 3-pt: Nelson 1, Rockendorf 1, Degrave 2. FT: 6-15. F: 12.

Kewaunee 75,

NEW Lutheran 47

KEWAUNEE – Brooke Geier poured in 27 points as the Storm improved to 6-0 in the Packerland Conference (7-1 overall).

Ellie Olsen had 16 points, while Sarah Dax scored 12 and Angie Kudick 10 in the win.

Morgan Meerstein had 13 points and Afton Wenger added 11 for the Blazers (3-5, 3-2).

NEW Lutheran…21 26 – 47

Kewaunee…40 35 – 75

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 5, Meerstein 13, Wenger 11, Steffke 6, Nelson 4, Scholz 2, Puyleart 2, Perino 4. 3-pt: Meerstein 2, Wenger 2, Steffke 1. FT: 8-15. F: 9.

KEWAUNEE – Rentmeester 2, Geier 27, Kudick 10, Olsen 16, Baumgartner 6, Dax 12, (unknown) 2. 3-pt: Geier 3, Olsen 3. FT: 9-16. F: 13.

Southern Door 40, Gibraltar 28

SOUTHERN DOOR – The Eagles won their Packerland Conference matchup behind Tehya Bertrand’s 11 point performance.

Meghan LaCrosse added 10 points for Southern Door (7-2, 5-1).

The Vikings (5-4, 2-3) had seven girls score in the game, led by eight from Raina Haleen.

Gibraltar…12 16 – 28

Southern Door…22 18 – 40

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 2, Whitney 2, Ri Haleen 4, Helm 2, Ash 4, Ra Haleen 8, Pluff 6. 3-pt: none. FT: 0-3. F: 13.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Atkins 3, LeGrave 9, Bertrand 11, Pavlik 7, LaCrosse 10. 3-pt: LeGrave 1. FT: 9-17. F: 12.

Wausaukee 63, Florence 34

FLORENCE – Everyone scored for the Rangers in their nonconference road win.

Alexis Ranallo scored 13 points while Kaelyn Schlies had 10 to pace Wausaukee (7-0).

Wausaukee…27 36 – 63

Florence…14 20 – 34

WAUSAUKEE – Backhaus 6, M. Schlies 4, Messar 8, Smith 1, K. Schlies 10, Manske 7, Randallo 13, Renikow 2, Distad 2, Zlomaniec 6, Schroeder 4. FT: 11-20. F: 11.

FLORENCE – Winney 5, Mclain 10, Vassar 4, J. Springer 8, Larson 1, Selden 2, Behrmann 2, Steber 2. FT: 10-14. F: 15.

Crivitz 57, Lena 35

CRIVITZ – Chloe Gwiszynski scored 17 points and Taylor Bemis had 14 points, as the Wolverines built up a big first-half lead in the M&O win.

Crivitz (6-1, 5-1) led 30-14 by halftime and increased the advantage in the second half.

Ally Demmith scored 18 points for Lena (3-6, 1-5), more than half her team’s total.

Lena…14 21 – 35

Crivitz…30 27 – 57

LENA – A. Peterson 2, Sylvester 5, Hodkiewicz 3, Huberty 4, Portier 2, Demmith 18. FT: 6-15. F: 18.

CRIVITZ – Leslie 3, C. Johnsen 2, Bemis 14, Guns 6, Kosmecki 4, E. Johnsen 2, Gwiszynski 17, Long 2. 3-pt: Bemis 3, Gwiszynski 2. FT: 5-15. F: 17.

Niagara 59, Gillett 48

NIAGARA – Sarah Nawn led all scorers with 26 points, powering the Badgers to a M&O victory.

Jasmine Racine registered 14 points for Niagara (6-2, 4-2), while Maddie West added nine points.

Taylor Yonker totaled 18 points for Gillett (4-4, 3-2), while Erin Balthazor recorded 11 points and Faith Sorlie had nine points.

Gillett…20 28 – 48

Niagara…22 37 – 59

GILLETT – Young 2, Sorlie 9, School 6, Yonker 18, Balthazor 11, Loberger 2. 3-pt: Yonker 1. FT: 15-24. F: 20.

NIAGARA – Racine 14, Nawn 26, Tushoski 3, West 9, Gill 5, McCarthy 2. 3-pt: Nawn 2. FT: 19-30. F: 21.

Amherst 62,

Bonduel 25

BONDUEL – Heather Pearson scored 25 points in the Falcons’ Central Wisconsin-8 victory.

Amherst (6-1, 4-1) also got 13 points from Lauren Boelte.

The Bears (6-3, 3-2) hit the only 3-pointers in the game, with Danee Collier and Brynn Reinke each knocking them down.

Amherst…29 33 – 32

Bonduel…13 12 – 25

AMHERST – Moe 4, Glisczinski 2, Groshek 2, Berry 2, Dose 4, Dombrowski 8, Boelte 13, Haferbecker 2, Pearson 25. 3-pt: none. FT: 12-17. F: 11.

BONDUEL – Collier 3, Sorenson 7, Wollenberg 1, Reinke 3, Wudtke 2, Pederson 1, Carpenter 5, LaBerge 3. 3-pt: Collier 1, Reinke 1. FT: 5-11. F: 14.

Menominee Indian 56, Rosholt 45

ROSHOLT – The Eagles won their second Central Wisconsin-10 game with a road victory, moing to 3-4, 2-4.

Menominee Indian…37 19 – 56

Rosholt…17 28 – 45

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 13, Corn 2, Munson 11, Wilber 2, Waupoose 13, Chevalier 2, Wayka 9, Martin 4. 3-pt: Webster 2, Wayka 1. FT: 11-21. F: 25.

ROSHOLT – Cordova 11, Filth 8, Andrea 8, Krogwell. 5, Studzinski 5, Richter 4, Gibbs 2, k. Stalter 2. 3-pt: Cordova 3, Krogwell 1. FT: 17-35. F: 20.