Pulaski too much for Seymour

SEYMOUR – Wade Geenen and Jacob DeStarkey combined for 43 points in Pulaski’s 69-49 road win over Seymour Friday night in a non-conference game.

Geenen led all scorers with 23 points and DeStarkey registered 20. Trevor Stiede and Marcus Malewski each scored eight points, while Luke VandenHeuvel added seven.

Trevor Cornell totaled 15 points, leading Seymour in scoring, while Casey Yaeger tallied 13 points.

Pulaski…33 36 – 69

Seymour…24 25 – 49

PULASKI – Stiede 8, Malewski 8, Geenen 23, Brockman 3, DeStarkey 20, VandenHeuvel 7. 3-pt: Stiede 2, Geenen 3, Brockman 1. FT: 15-19. F: 15.

SEYMOUR – Wiczorek 2, Murphy 5, Dreissen 2, Cornell 15, N. Yaeger 5, VandenHeuvel 2, Blake 3, C. Yaeger 13, Krause 2. 3-pt: Murphy 1, Cornell 3, Blake 1, C. Yaeger 1. FT: 7-11. F: 15.

De Pere 61, Milwaukee South 39

DE PERE – 11 players scored for De Pere in a non-conference win.

Isaac Hoffmann led all scorers with 22 points, including five 3-pointers for the Redbirds.

Max Huddleston and Sam Roffers each tallied eight points for De Pere.

Milwaukee South…17 22 – 39

De Pere…26 35 – 61

MILWAUKEE SOUTH – Aviles 6, Keith 5, Dillard 5, Belau 10, Ellis 4, Alexander 2, Wilson 7. 3-pt: Dillard 1, Wilson 1. FT: 7-12. F: 19.

DE PERE – Roffers 8, Winter 3, Kraft 5, Allen 2, Laubenstein 3, Collette 1, Hoffmann 22, Joseph 5, Coisman 2, Danen 2, Huddleston 8. 3-pt: Roffers 2, Winter 1, Laubenstein 1, Hoffmann 5, Joseph 1. FT: 15-21. F: 17.

Denmark 58, Wrightstown 50

DENMARK – The Vikings held off a late Wrightstown rally for a North Eastern Conference win.

Blake Derricks scored 20 points for Denmark, while Brady Jens recorded 14 points and Samuel Sipiorski had 12.

Derek Zwick dropped 28 points for Wrightstown and James Hansen had 17 as the Tigers got within one point of Denmark before the Vikings pulled away late.

Wrightstown…18 32 – 50

Denmark…32 26– 58

WRIGHTSTOWN – Klister 3, Hansen 17, Zwick 28, Guns 2. 3-pt: Hansen 4, Zwick 3. FT: 11-17. F: 25.

DENMARK – Bisbee 3, Derricks 20, Short 5, Jens 14, Sumnick 1, Sipiorski 12. 3-pt: Short 1, Jens 1. FT: 17-27. F: 19.

Late Thursday

Grafton 69, G.B. West 49

GREEN BAY – The Wildcats fell in a home non-conference game.

Marc Graham led West with 11 points, while Kevin Franklin and Freeman Jackson each had nine points.

GRAFTON – Autey 13, Wilken 3, Stachurski 5, Papcke 5, Peters 14, Riddle 1, Birch 6, Hilgart 7, Buschmann 5, Langerman 11. 3-pt: Autey 2, Wilken 1, Birch 2. FT: 18-24.

G.B. WEST – Hanks 5, Kirk 5, Graham 11, Franklin 9, Carter 8, Jackson 9, King. 3-pt: Kirk 1, Graham 1, Jackson 2. FT: 9-22.