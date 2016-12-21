Recruiting Column: 5 gift ideas for every college recruit’s Christmas list

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Fred Bastie, the owner and founder of Playced.com. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology based recruiting service identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and provides a recruiting system that is second to none for student athletes of all talent levels and ages.

In spite of the road rage, the over-crowded malls and the stress of trying to find the right gift for everyone, the Christmas season is my favorite time of year. I love the music, the decorations and the reason we celebrate this holiday. I also enjoy submitting my Christmas wish list…

Okay, so here’s how I’ll tie college recruiting into Christmas. Every high school athlete could include a college scholarship on his or her Christmas list. However, Santa doesn’t give out scholarships, college coaches are in charge of passing out scholarship money. For that reason, you need to ask Santa for the things that will help you find a scholarship at a college you want to attend.

Here are the top 5 items I believe every potential recruit should include on his or her Christmas wish list, along with a little information on why these items might help land a scholarship. Hopefully this will give you a little perspective on how college recruiting really works.

A list of ALL the colleges where you have a chance to play

Identifying the right colleges to pursue is the most difficult and time-consuming part of any recruiting journey. If you aren’t contacting colleges where you have a chance to compete, the coaches aren’t going to respond.

While you should include this item on your Christmas list, you have to understand that Santa’s going to need a little help to create the list. He needs an objective evaluation of your athletic abilities, a copy of your academic profile and some input from you on the kind of college you want to attend. These three things are required before the list can even be started.

At Playced, we make sure our athletes consider as many college options as possible. Obviously, a comprehensive list of all the colleges you can play for would be best, but we believe the list needs to be at least 25 schools. The more colleges you contact, the better your chance for a scholarship.

To be noticed by college coaches

Every recruit wants to be noticed by college coaches. However, if you’re not bigger, stronger and faster than most of the other recruits in your sport, then it probably won’t happen without a little effort. For that reason, this gift is going to be a tough order for old St. Nick to fill. Most likely the best he can do is to give you a game plan. That plan will be something like this:

Fill out the recruiting questionnaire on the websites for the colleges in which you have the most interest. Remember, the questions they ask provide insight on what they are looking for. Send introductory emails to colleges you have interest in. Provide some information on your academic standing, some relevant athletic stats, a link to your video and your coach’s contact information. Ask your current coach to send an email to your favorite colleges vouching for your abilities and character. Send a follow up email to the coaches you have not heard back from. Alternatively, you could pick up the phone and give them a call. Try to connect with college coaches on Twitter. If they follow you, send them a Direct Message. Strategically select a few camps and showcase events to attend. Send the coaches scheduled to attend an email before the camp notifying them that you will be there. They need to know your name before the camp.

A coach who is willing to help

A coach who is willing to help can be the difference maker in an athlete’s recruiting journey. Your current coach is easily the most credible source to provide information on your athletic abilities, work ethic and character. If your current coach speaks highly of you, then college coaches will most likely listen. That said, Santa might be able to convince your coach to help, but you’ve probably already laid the groundwork for what your coach might say to an interested college coach. If you aren’t sure what your coach might say, that might be a problem. You better fix that situation now, because it’s almost a certainty that any interested college coach will be contacting the coaches you play for now.

Good grades and test scores

Your academic resume plays a big part in your recruiting journey. Here’s why:

* College coaches will always pick the better student when trying to decide between two athletes of similar abilities.

* The more schools you qualify for academically, the more colleges you can consider athletically.

* You have to maintain a 2.3 GPA in your NCAA Core Courses in order to qualify to compete at the Division I level.

* Good grades and test scores may qualify you for academic money and/or in-state tuition, thereby saving the athletic department scholarship dollars.

* Good grades and test scores are an indication of a student’s work ethic and achievement standards.

Unfortunately, Santa can’t change a history of bad grades, so if you are concerned at all about academic record, you need to hit the books NOW. In addition to changing your study habits, you might want to just ask for an SAT or ACT review course.

A highlight video

A well organized, clear, easily accessible video can connect a college coach in California with a recruit in New York City without incurring the time and expense of a recruiting trip. That said, while video can be extremely important, it doesn’t have to be professionally produced or set to music. Here are some helpful hints on how to create an effective highlight video:

* Keep it short: Two or three minutes is long enough. A coach will decide if he or she is interested in the first 45 seconds.

* Put your best highlights first: You only get one chance at a first impression.

* Post your video online: With your video online you can provide college coaches the link in your first correspondence.

* Know what coaches want to see: Different sports require different approaches. For example, baseball and softball coaches would rather see video of your skills rather than game footage. Highlight videos for sports like basketball and football are the opposite.

* Show all your skills: Showcase all your skills and use clips that show you’re a well-rounded athlete.

* Video quality is important: Quality video is important, but it certainly DOES NOT have to be done by a professional.

This present is easy for Santa. All he needs to deliver is an Iphone to make the video and he has millions of those in stock!

Here’s the deal

The above items are critical to having a successful recruiting experience. If you don’t get them from Santa you might want to work on them after the holidays!