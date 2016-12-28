Recruiting Column: The best of 2016

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Fred Bastie, the owner and founder of Playced.com. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology based recruiting service identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and provides a recruiting system that is second to none for student athletes of all talent levels and ages.

2016 was an interesting year, to say the least. The Chicago Cubs won the World Series, an app where players try to capture fictitious creatures actually became popular (Pokemon Go) and we had a last minute upset victory in the presidential race. That being said, the world of college recruiting has remained pretty consistent. No big surprises in 2016, but plenty to talk about.

This week I thought it would be appropriate to give you the best of 2016. For the last several years we’ve had the pleasure of being the recruiting partner for USA Today High School Sports. In that role we’ve tried to deliver advice and perspective on the college recruiting process for high school student-athletes. Each week we deliver a Recruiting Column, a Recruiting Tip and typically an interview with a current college coach. Here are the top recruiting column, recruiting tip and recruiting interview published in 2016.

Top Recruiting Column of 2016

By far, our top recruiting column in 2016 was published on Aug. 10. The title was “College coaches’ biggest pet peeves.” We all have pet peeves. If you don’t already know, a pet peeve is something that you find especially irritating or annoying, but have no control over. Whether it’s someone texting while driving or someone taking up two parking spaces with their SUV, everyone has something that really, really annoys them. Well, apparently high school athletes want to make sure they don’t irritate college coaches, because our top 5 pet peeves for college coaches struck a nerve with our readers.

Here are the 5 pet peeves that really irritate college coaches and were outlined in the article:

Pet Peeve #1: Athletes who don’t take care of business in the classroom

Pet Peeve #2: Athletes who send impersonal emails or post inappropriate tweets

Pet Peeve #3: Recruits who ask about scholarship money in the first conversation

Pet Peeve #4: Over-involved, overbearing parents

Pet Peeve #5: Emails/correspondence from the wrong sources

Since you don’t get a second chance at a first impression and you don’t want to annoy a coach right out of the chute, you might want to read this article. Here is the link.

Top Recruiting Tip of 2016

Our recruiting tips provide advice on specific aspects of the college recruiting process. They are shorter than the recruiting columns and are a quick read on Monday mornings. The most popular recruiting tip in 2016 discussed the tasks every recruit needs to accomplish as a junior in high school. The title was “Your junior year in high school is critical” and was published on Nov. 7. This tip covered everything from your NCAA Core Course GPA to how to get your recruiting process organized.

Your junior year in high school is the year to set the stage to connect with college coaches and the year to be seen. For that reason, if you’re a junior in high school and want to play at the next level, you might want to take a quick look at this recruiting tip.

Top Recruiting Interview of 2016

On Fridays, we typically have a recruiting interview with a current college coach. We’ve interviewed some of the biggest names in college athletics and we’ve interviewed coaches from the really successful programs you may not know much about. In fact, the top recruiting interview in 2016 was with Chris Hanks, the bbaseball coach at Colorado Mesa University. Coach Hanks is one of the winningest college baseball coaches in modern history and Colorado Mesa is a great school, offering a great education, in a great location.

Coach Hanks’ advice and insight on the college recruiting process is helpful for every recruit regardless of the sport. He answers questions like “How do you identify recruits?” and “What is your advice for parents of student-athletes?” Here is the link to the article. It’s worth the read.

That’s the year in review from a college recruiting perspective. We are looking forward to a great 2017!