Recruiting Column: The gift of wisdom

USA TODAY High School Sports has a weekly column on the recruiting process. This isn’t about where just the top five-star athletes are headed but rather a guide to the process and the pitfalls for student-athletes nationwide from Playced.com. This week’s article is written by Ross Hawley, the president of the company. Playced.com is an industry leader in college recruiting. Their technology based recruiting service identifies the right colleges for potential recruits to pursue and provides a recruiting system that is second to none for student-athletes of all talent levels and ages.

With the holiday season in full swing, I thought it would be fitting to keep the gift-giving theme going. In 2016, we have been blessed to have been able to interview some of the greatest college coaches in the country. Their insight and opinions have been nothing short of awesome for you student-athletes trying to figure out this whole college recruiting thing. They take us into their minds. They educate us on how college recruiting really works. They give us the gift of wisdom. So, please accept my present of reminding you of some of their best answers from the past year.

Q: Physical talent aside, what does the ideal recruit look like for Calvin College?

The ideal recruit cares more about the success of the team than their own success. The ideal recruit is unselfish and wants to be as great of a teammate as they do a volleyball player. At Calvin specifically, we want kids that want to be servant-leaders and will do absolutely whatever it takes to help our team thrive. I firmly believe that no matter how good of a player you are in high school, you are going to undoubtedly face challenges at the collegiate level. These days, you see way too many kids giving up or quitting on a program when things get tough. You see blame being deflected. You see kids transferring and jumping from school to school or even sometimes, you just see them quit. The kids we are interested in recruiting need to have the courage to work through the challenges. They should have the will to push themselves more than they ever thought possible. Because, that’s when you see a student-athlete reaching their fullest potential and that’s what being a college athlete is all about.

—Amber Warners, Calvin College volleyball

Q: How do you and your staff identify recruits?

Especially here in Alabama, there are so many great athletes to watch year-in-and-year-out. That can make the recruiting process fairly overwhelming, at times. Rarely do we, as a staff, sit down and discuss what our program needs, by position. We found that doing so can make things more complicated than they should be because you lose focus on finding the players that really fit with your program. When we go out and watch games, our staff focuses in on the kids that play with an “edge” or have the “it” factor. It’s pretty easy to pick out the kids that are playing the hardest, working the hardest and caring the most. We look for those players, specifically, because that’s what our team is made up of. I tell players all the time that they have got to do something to stand out. It’s just so easy to blend in and as a recruit, blending in is the last thing you want to do. There isn’t a college coach in the country that is looking to recruit average players that give average effort and get average results. Find a way to separate yourself from everyone else on the field.

—Ashley Cozart, University of North Alabama softball

Q: Are there any major red flags that you pay attention to that could turn you off of a recruit?

Absolutely. As easy as it is to spot the ideal recruits, it’s equally as easy to spot the ones that probably aren’t going to be the right fit. For example, if you are reaching out to us in an email and within the first paragraph of your introduction, you are making excuses about why you don’t have the numbers you deserve or you haven’t gotten the opportunity you feel you deserve, that’s usually a major red flag. Telling us how unhappy you are how unfair you are being treated isn’t typically behavior that translates well at this level. Another example, that happens more than you might expect, is getting a highlight video that isn’t really a highlight video. If you are sending us some film and the first shot we see is you banking in a three, you probably aren’t making the best first impression on us. Listen, if we pursue you as a student-athlete, we pay attention to everything, red flags included. We want to know what you are all about when people aren’t watching, or when you think people aren’t watching. Representing an institution as a basketball player, especially at Emporia State, is an honor. People are watching us. They’re supporting us. And, they want to support student-athletes that are easy to support.

—Jory Collins, Emporia State University basketball

Q: What does it take to achieve the kind of success you have had?

My personal belief is that everyone is created equally. In my opinion, talent doesn’t exist. I think it comes down to being obsessed with what you want to be. If you are obsessed with what you want to be, you will find a way to make it happen. You just have to decide. Personally, I haven’t ever been willing to accept that anyone is going to be doing more than I am to get better at this game. It’s not just about what you want, it’s about how hard you are willing to work to get what you want. If you want to be a Division-I baseball player, work for it. If you want to be the valedictorian, work for it. Regardless of what it is, wanting something is a lot different than working for something.

—Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Q: What does a student-athlete control during the recruiting process?

First and foremost, every recruit controls the type of student they are, good or bad. That is by far the most important thing they control. Ultimately, getting a good GPA and being a good student determines the path you will take in college and the path you will pursue after college. Not all schools are equal, academically, they just aren’t. As a student-athlete wanting to get to the next level, you must understand that. The better schools you can get accepted to, the better the chances you will have to further your degree and your career. The second piece of that has to do with a recruit’s athletic ability. Student-athletes need to focus on getting to a school they can actually play for. It’s pretty simple, if you are interested in a school that isn’t recruiting you, then communicate that with the coaching staff. Whether it be an ID camp or an unofficial visit, get yourself in front of those coaches and get to the interview process. If they don’t recruit you after that, shift your focus to the schools that will. There are so many great schools out there, don’t get stuck on any school that isn’t going to want you as much as you want them.

—Tony Tocco, Rockhurst University soccer