Recruiting: Michigan State gearing up for official visits

Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio and his staff will host several key 2017 prospects on official visits next month.

With 17 verbal commitments to what likely will be about a 24-man class, the Spartans still have plenty of room available to address key areas.

Here is a look at a few of the players expected to be in East Lansing as National Signing Day approaches. (I expect the list of prospects traveling to East Lansing to multiply several times over in the coming weeks.)

Ten players Michigan State is chasing for 2017 recruiting class

LB Jeremiah Owusu of Hampton (Va.) Bethel

Owusu is committed to Virginia but is taking a look around. Michigan State is scheduled to get a visit from him.

The Hampton area is known for being one of the most talent-rich regions in the nation, and landing a player from there could pay future dividends, as well.

“I just want to kind of compare my options out and make sure about things,” Owusu told spartanmag.com editor Jim Comparoni. “I’m committed right now to the University of Virginia. If I get a different feel when I go to Michigan State, then I don’t want to go somewhere like UVA and say, ‘Aw, man, I could have went to Michigan State.'”

DB Jordan Ulmer of Belleville

Ulmer has flown under the radar after dealing with injuries during his junior year. But he was healthy this past fall and was named first-team all-state. Ulmer is coached at Bellville by Jermain Crowell, who helped develop numerous defensive backs at Detroit Cass Tech.

Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri and Arizona have offered him a scholarship. Michigan State is taking a serious look at Ulmer and could offer when he takes an official visit in late January.

“I have taken (official) visits to Minnesota and Missouri,” he said. “Possible other visits are Arizona, Iowa State and Michigan State. I have been speaking with coach (Harlon) Barnett” at MSU.

CB Emmanuel Flowers of Chino Hills (Calif.) Ayala

Flowers has come out of nowhere to earn multiple major offers. In recent weeks, the Spartans and UCLA have extended him a scholarship. USC, BYU and Colorado are taking a close look.

“I am visiting Michigan state in January (20-22) and will see what is going on with their program,” he said. “I have spoken with coach Dantonio and coach Barnett. I can see myself playing in Big Ten. I like the fan support they have. I am looking for a program that will prepare me for the next level and has a good business school.”

Full list: Michigan State recruits (with highlights)

Matt Dorsey is a recruiting analyst for spartanmag.com and rivals.com.