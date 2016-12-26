Recruiting Tip: 3 ways your parents can help you land a scholarship

The USA TODAY High School Sports Recruiting Tips are provided by our recruiting partner, Playced.com

When it comes to their kids, we all know how parents can act, but let’s face it, all they really want is what’s best for their children. I know they ask too many questions, they think you’re the best player on the planet and can be more critical than your coach.

In spite of all that, they should still play an important role in your college recruiting process.

Parents are highly motivated to help you, they have the best handle on the family college budget and many times they will come up with questions that you never would have thought to ask.

Here are the top 3 ways your parents can help you land a college scholarship without driving you crazy.

Listen to their advice

Parents are always available for advice, support and to keep you on track if you let them. The college recruiting process can be discouraging and frustrating at times. Waiting for a coach to respond, or hoping someone comes to watch you play is stressful. Your parents are your biggest fans and can offer some perspective. They can also help you to stay focused on the real goal and remember that the most important reason to go to college is to get an education.

Talk to your parents about the family college fund

Your parents have the best handle on the family budget. Currently, the average “all-in” cost of college is in excess of $23,000 for state residents at public colleges, over $33,000 for out-of-state residents attending public universities, and can be over $45,000 for private universities. Given those numbers, if you aren’t awarded a full athletic scholarship (and most athletic scholarships aren’t full scholarships), then your family budget is an important factor in your recruiting journey. You need to talk about the family college budget with your parents early on in the process.

Let your parents act as “administrative assistant”

Most parents really want to be involved in their athlete’s search for the right college. While it is important to remember that this is your recruiting journey and you need to take ownership of your college search, you can probably use a little help. If your parents understand that you will be the one on the team, then let them serve the role of “administrative assistant”. Here’s a short list of administrative items parents can do to help their student athlete with the college recruiting process, without running the process:

Help organize the process Develop a college recruiting timeline Proofread emails and correspondence (not to edit, just to make suggestions) Understand the college recruiting rules Keep you focused on realistic colleges

Take advantage of your parents by keeping them informed and ask them for advice when appropriate. College is an exciting time for students and for their parents because it is time to move on to new challenges in your life. Don’t shut your parents out, but make sure they know that ultimately choosing a college is your decision.