Reese Leitao, son of DePaul hoops coach, commits to Texas football

New Texas coach Tom Herman has added another recruit to his first class with the Longhorns.

Tight end Reese Leitao from Jenks (Okla.) announced his commitment on Thursday night via Twitter. He had taken an official visit to Austin on Dec. 9, days after he was offered.

Laito, the son of DePaul basketball coach Dave Leitao, decommitted from Nebraska on Dec. 18.

Leitao, 6-4 and 235 pounds, had 22 reported offers.

Leitao is ranked as the No. 35 tight end, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He is the 12th commitment in the Texas class, with six of them coming since Herman was hired. That includes flipping a number of players — running back Daniel Young (from Houston), tight end Cade Brewer (SMU) and guard Derek Kerstetter (Oklahoma State). Texas also got a commitment from four-star running back Toneil Carter, who had been a Georgia commit.