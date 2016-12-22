Reese Nichols of Dutch Fork (S.C.) named Super 25 Top Star of season

Quarterback Reese Nichols from Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) was voted by readers of USA TODAY High School Sports as the Super 25 Top Star of the season for his performance in a 49-24 victory against Fort Dorchester in the 5A Lower State championship in South Carolina.

The 15 weekly Top Star winners were entered into a fan vote that began last Friday, and Nichols won with more 88,000 votes when voting closed Thursday.

Cam Akers from Clinton (Miss.) was second with 44,000 votes and Beau English from DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) was third with nearly 20,000 votes. All three players are quarterbacks.

After being named the Top Star for Week 15, Nichols threw two TD passes in a 28-21 win vs. Boiling Springs (Spartanburg) in the 5A state championship game. Fort Dorchester is ranked No. 21 heading into the final weekend of the 2016 season.

The gallery above has each of the winners and their accomplishments in the week that they won the fan vote.