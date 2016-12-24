Rock Creek edges rival CAI, wins Scott County Invite

Rock Creek added a little more fuel to its already heated rivalry with Christian Academy on Friday night.

The Lions (7-4), who trailed by 12 at the break, used a strong second half to edge the Warriors (6-3) 59-53 in the inaugural Scott County Invitational final at Scottsburg’s Meyer Gym, evening the all-time series once more, this time at 9-9.

The win for Rock Creek also avenged its double-overtime loss to the Warriors just two weeks ago, but Lions coach Chris Brown – a graduate of CAI – said revenge may be too harsh of a word.

“We wanted retribution,” Brown said. “We felt like we didn’t do a very good job closing that (first) game out. … We needed to toughen up. They really put it to us in that first half. We were hanging our heads, not getting back. They were beating us at our own game. At halftime, we got it together. We got in them a little bit, got them motivated and got done what we needed to get done.

“It was a definite Christmas gift. It was the one we wanted. We wanted to win this tournament.”

Rock Creek was paced by Daon Alexander’s 14 points and three assists. Terrance Browning, the tournament MVP, had 12 points and three assists, while Malcolm Graves added 12 points. Ravaun Bailey hit three crucial 3-pointers for the Lions. Noah Williams and Stephen Cook combined to score 37 for the Warriors.

The Lions led 5-0 two minutes in as CAI missed its first five shot attempts, but the Warriors roared back to take their first lead at 6-5 with 2:24 left in the first. A 3-pointer from Cook at the buzzer later extended CAI’s lead to 12-8 heading into the second quarter.

The Warriors led 19-15 two and a half minutes into the second period before a 10-0 run made it a 14-point margin with 2:35 remaining in the half. The Lions snapped the run with a 3-pointer from Alexander a minute later and entered halftime trailing CAI 31-19. The Rock Creek coaching staff, according to Brown, challenged its team mentally at the break.

“Those guys came to play,” Brown said. “We didn’t come here to be satisfied with second place. I said, ‘Don’t check out on Christmas break until after the game.’ We checked out. … Emotionally, we just flip-flopped (in the second half). We did a 180.”

The Lions began the second half on a 13-5 run and inched to within 36-32 with 3:18 showing in the third. Williams answered with a 3-pointer, and Cook’s 3-point play later extended CAI’s cushion, but Rock Creek entered the fourth down three. The Lions shot 8 of 14 in the third for 21 points after scoring 19 in the first half.

Rock Creek tied it up with a Browning 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter, and the Lions grabbed their first lead since early in the first on the ensuing possession. A Williams 3-pointer again tied the score with 4:47 left, but Rock Creek orchestrated a one-minute, 4-0 run to make it 52-48 before closing it out with tough-nosed defense.

“I thought we executed at a really high level early in the game,” CAI coach Steve Kerberg said. “When shots go down, you look really good. But we had trouble scoring the ball in the second half. Give them credit, they played great defensively in the second half, and they were able to score the ball.”

The Lions held the Warriors, who shot 50 percent in the first half, to 36-percent shooting in the third and fourth quarters. Williams and Cook combined for 20 of CAI’s 22 second-half points. Both landed on the all-tournament team.

“They’re still learning how to create for other guys, but they keep getting better every game,” Kerberg said. “They work hard. I feel like they deserve some of the success they’ve had because they work so hard. They’re coachable, and they’re good kids.”

Accompanying Browning on the all-tournament team from Rock Creek were Bailey and Graves. Browning lifted Rock Creek to a win over Scottsburg in the semifinals, and the Warriors handled Austin. The Eagles went on to top Scottsburg in the third-place game, avenging a one-point loss to hosts on Nov. 23.

Scott County Invitational

All-Tournament Team:

Terrance Browning, Rock Creek (MVP)

Ravaun Bailey, Rock Creek

Malcolm Graves, Rock Creek

Stephen Cook, Christian Academy

Noah Williams, Christian Academy

David Reed, Cannelton

Josh Thomas, Crothersville

Austin Schoen, South Central

Mitchell Meagher, Scottsburg

Trevor McIntosh, Austin

Duncan Gerkin, Orleans

Championship: Rock Creek Academy 59, Christian Academy of Indiana 53

Lions (7-4): Daon Alexander 14p, 4r, 3a; Malcolm Graves 12p; Terrance Browning 12p, 3a; Ravaun Bailey 9p, 5r; Anthony Harris 7p, 5r; Noah Allen 4p; Max Vogen 1p, 7r

Warriors (6-3): Stephen Cook 18p, 4r; Noah Williams 19p, 3a; Riley Linnehan 5p, 4r, 2a; Patrick Fitzgibbon 6p, 5r; Bailey Conrad 5p, 4r

3rd place: Austin (3-6) 77, Scottsburg (3-6) 61

5th place: South Central (2-6) 44, Orleans (3-6) 37

7th place: Crothersville (4-8) 57, Cannelton (0-9) 54

Semifinal: Christian Academy 53, Austin 38; Rock Creek 82, Scottsburg 71

Consolation: South Central 80, Cannelton 51; Orleans 51, Crothersville 45

First round: Austin 76, Cannelton 37; Christian Academy 64, South Central 37; Scottsburg 86, Crothersville 48; Rock Creek 69, Orleans 64, 2OT