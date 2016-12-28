Gallery Roland Park 58, St. Elizabeth 44 By USA TODAY Sports December 27, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email St. Elizabeth's Alanna Speaks (No. 30) drives to the basket against a pair of Roland Park defenders in the first half of St. Elizabeth's 58-44 loss to Roland Park Country School in the Diamond State Classic at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington on Tuesday night. St. Elizabeth's Lexi Bromwell puts up a shot over a Roland Park defender in the first half of St. Elizabeth's 58-44 loss to Roland Park Country School in the Diamond State Classic at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington on Tuesday night. St. Elizabeth's Alanna Speaks (No. 30) steals the ball from Roland Park's Aniyah Carpenter in the first half of St. Elizabeth's 58-44 loss to Roland Park Country School in the Diamond State Classic at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington on Tuesday night. St. Elizabeth's Sarah Metz looks for room to shoot against a pair of Roland Park defenders in the first half of St. Elizabeth's 58-44 loss to Roland Park Country School in the Diamond State Classic at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington on Tuesday night. St. Elizabeth's Sarah Metz loses the ball as she collides with Roland Park's Jeydah Johnson under the basket in the first half of St. Elizabeth's 58-44 loss to Roland Park Country School in the Diamond State Classic at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington on Tuesday night. St. Elizabeth's Julie McCarron sends a pass over Roland Park's Rain Green (No. 5) in the first half of St. Elizabeth's 58-44 loss to Roland Park Country School in the Diamond State Classic at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington on Tuesday night. St. Elizabeth's Lexi Bromwell (No. 32) puts up a shot in front of Roland Park's Rain Green (No. 5) in the first half of St. Elizabeth's 58-44 loss to Roland Park Country School in the Diamond State Classic at St. Elizabeth High School in Wilmington on Tuesday night. NoFront, St. Elizabeth High School (Wilmington DE), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery Dearborn Divine Child 28, Allen Park 21 Gallery Gallery | St. Xavier-Waggener basketball Gallery Sussex Tech 1, St. Georges 0 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest