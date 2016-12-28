Roland Park gets past St. Elizabeth

WILMINGTON – St. Elizabeth girls basketball coach Dan Cooney knew Roland Park Country School was going to hit the boards hard.

And sometimes, even if you know what’s coming, you’re unable to stop it. The rebounding of the visitors from Baltimore made the difference in a 58-44 victory for the Reds on Tuesday night at the Diamond State Classic.

St. Elizabeth (2-2), ranked third in Delaware, fought valiantly but couldn’t recover from a 12-0 run that opened the second quarter for Roland Park (7-1).

“I had tape on them and just saw how athletic they were,” Cooney said. “We tried to stress about their rebounding, but we got killed with rebounding because they want to rebound. They beat us there.”

The Reds turned a 12-9 lead into a 24-9 lead, with Christyn Robinson appropriately capping the run with a score off an offensive rebound.

Aniyah Carpenter led Roland Park with 16 points. Jeydah Johnson scored 12 and 5-foot-10 freshman Mir McLean pounded away for 11 points and 15 rebounds as the Reds advanced to play Ventura (California) in the semifinals of the Saint Francis Healthcare Cup, the tournament’s eight-team national bracket, at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Senior guard Lexi Bromwell repeatedly drove into the Reds’ defense on the way to a game-high 18 points for St. Elizabeth, which will face Monsignor Scanlan (New York) in a losers’ bracket game at 12:30 Thursday.

“Lexi Bromwell played incredibly,” Cooney said. “If it wasn’t for her, this game is not even at 58-44. She did absolutely everything for us tonight. Now if I can get the others to join her, we’ll be all right.”

Wilmington Friends 52, St. Mark’s 43: Natalie DePaulo pumped in 23 points and Jayna Jones added 14 as the Quakers (1-2) got past the Spartans (1-3).

Friends hit 21 of 28 free throws to pull away. The Quakers will meet Cape Henlopen in the championship game of the four-team New Castle Insurance Cup at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Angel Lorang and Kayla Wolff each scored 11 points for St. Mark’s, which will play Perryville (Maryland) in the third-place game at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Ventura (California) 53, Monsignor Scanlan (New York) 44: Jazmin Carrasco scored 14 points and Aubrey Knight and Emily Herring added 12 each as the Cougars (10-1) won a Saint Francis Healthcare Cup opener.

Ventura will meet Roland Park in the national bracket semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday. Monsignor Scanlan (4-3) got 13 points from Channel Williams.

St. Rose (New Jersey) 44, Cumberland Valley (Pennsylvania) 29: The Purple Roses (4-0) built a 16-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a first-round Saint Francis Healthcare Cup win.

St. Rose, which got 13 points from Mikayla Markham and 12 from Luciana Thomas, will meet Ursuline in the national bracket semifinals at 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Addison Kirkpatrick scored 13 for Cumberland Valley, which will take on Redondo Union (California) in a losers’ bracket game at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

