Romeo Langford sets New Albany scoring record

Romeo Langford set a record Tuesday night that may never fall.

New Albany's Romeo Langford (1) is fouled as he tries to shoot against Floyd Central on Friday at New Albany High School. (Photo by David Lee Hartlage, Special to The Courier-Journal) Dec. 9, 2016

The star New Albany junior guard became the school’s all-time record scorer a little over midway through the Bulldogs’ matchup with Carmel. Langford needed just 18 points to pass Chad Hunter (1993-1997), who had set the record at 1,463. Langford scored a finger roll in the third quarter against the Greyhounds, driving through the paint to score the basket.

