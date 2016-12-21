Romeo Langford sets New Albany scoring record

Romeo Langford set a record Tuesday night that may never fall.

The star New Albany junior guard became the school’s all-time record scorer a little over midway through the Bulldogs’ matchup with Carmel. Langford needed just 18 points to pass Chad Hunter (1993-1997), who had set the record at 1,463. Langford scored a finger roll in the third quarter against the Greyhounds, driving through the paint to score the basket.