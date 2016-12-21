Romeo sets mark, leads New Albany past Carmel in OT

Tuesday night marked another sellout crowd at New Albany’s Doghouse, and again it was Romeo Langford who starred.

The junior tallied 28 points – enough to pass Chad Hunter (1993-97) atop the Bulldogs’ all-time scoring list – and outscored No. 2 Carmel in overtime to pace fourth-ranked New Albany to a 55-52 win over the visiting Greyhounds.

New Albany’s standout five-star guard, who’s recorded 1,474 points in 60 career games, said his only focus Tuesday was a win following back-to-back losses for the first time since 2014.

“I thought about it coming into the game,” Langford said. “I remember somebody told me about that, but then once the game started, I totally forgot about it – just tried to get the win.”

Langford wasn’t the only member of the Bulldogs’ program to reach a milestone Tuesday night. Coach Jim Shannon notched his 500th career victory, making him the state’s 12th active coach, and 32nd all-time, to reach the plateau.

“It just means I’ve been coaching a long time,” Shannon said. “Really, I have. Bound to get there sooner or later. That’s not been bothering me at all. We needed a confidence-booster.”

New Albany’s victory extended its home win streak to 21 games, dating back to a loss to Carmel on Dec. 20, 2014. The Bulldogs next welcome Class 3-A No. 3 Evansville Bosse, ranked No. 20 in the IBCA Top 20, on Thursday.

New Albany dug itself in a 9-0 hole midway through the first quarter. A free throw from junior guard Kobe Stanton opened scoring for the hosts with 4:00 left in the period, and eight consecutive points from Langford to close the quarter made the 15-9 score after one.

Carmel failed to cool off in the second, as a 3-pointer from Brown made it 18-9 before a Langford bucket and a 3-pointer from senior guard Isaac Hibbard – assisted by Romeo – cut New Albany’s deficit to 18-14. Langford accounted for 13 of the Bulldogs first 14 points. Carmel, meanwhile, shot 6 of 9 in the first quarter and 7 of 10 in the second for a 31-22 lead at the break.

After hitting 8 of 18 shots in the first half, New Albany began the third quarter 3-for-3 and cut its deficit to 31-28 on a steal and slam by freshman big man Julien Hunter. A Hibbard 3-pointer then tied the score at 33-33 with 4:01 left in the third, and a bucket from junior forward Blake Murphy gave the Bulldogs their first lead on the ensuing possession.

“We had some kids really step up tonight off the bench,” Shannon said. “I though Blake Murphy played awesome. Seth Short had some good minutes in the first half. … Kobe Stanton didn’t get a lot of minutes, but the minutes he gave us, he really helped.”

With the score tied at 50-50 with 2:18 remaining, the Bulldogs held the ball and called timeout with 34.3 seconds left. Shannon drew up a play for Langford, but the 6-foot-5 sharpshooter missed a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, sending the game to overtime.

New Albany got off to a slow start in the extra period, as the Greyhounds took a 52-50 lead with 1:51 showing, but Langford came alive down the stretch – fittingly. His bucket, plus the foul, gave the Bulldogs a 53-52 lead with 29.1 seconds left, and after a strong defensive possession on the other end, he grabbed the rebound and added two more at the line.

“I wanted to have it last,” Shannon said. “We have Romeo. We want it last. … I told him when the game was over, seven times a week, twice on Sunday, you’re going to either win it or not.

“He’s just such an awesome kid, and he deserves everything that comes his way. He never says a bad word about anybody. He’s a great teammate. He rebounds, defends, blocks shots, scores. There isn’t anything he can’t do. I’ve been really proud of him each and every year, but certainly this year. He broke a tremendous athlete’s record in Chad Hunter. … It’s another milestone for Romeo.”

No. 4 New Albany 55, No. 2 Carmel 52, OT

Bulldogs (4-2): Romeo Langford 28p, 6r; Isaac Hibbard 10p; Julien Hunter 2p, 5r; Sean East 4p; Kobe Stanton 1p; Blake Murphy 6p, 4r; Seth Short 4p

Greyhounds (6-2): Sterling Brown 12p; John Michael Mulloy 10p, 7r; PJ Baron 8p; Cole Jenkins 9p; Luke Heady 5p; Eddie Gill 2p; Jalen Whack 2p; Alex Falender 2p; Britt Beery 2p