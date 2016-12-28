Roundup: Chino Hills continues to roll with blowout win

You may have seen the mid-game halfcourt called shot by Chino Hills guard Melo Ball from Monday’s game on SportsCenter, but his highlight worthy plays in Tuesday night’s game were of the assist variety.

In the first half of Chino Hills’ 92-57 win over Franklin (Ore.), Melo had two crowd-pleasers. The first was on a breakaway when he led the pack and went between his legs in the air before laying it off the backboard for trailing teammate Andre Ball to hammer it home. The even better one came just before the half in a 5-on-5 situation. Melo dribbled to the right wing and whipped the ball hard off the square on the backboard above the rim, with the ball ricocheting to the left side of the basket to a streaking Onyeka Okongwu who dunked it in over three defenders.

With yet another blowout victory, the Huskies face Woodcreek in the second round Wednesday of the Open Division, both teams with undefeated records this season.

Crossroads 38, Desert Pines (Nev.) 33: Without their top two stars, Crossroads still managed to pull out their Open Division first round matchup in a tight defensive game. Up three points with under 10 seconds to play, Roadrunner Jacob Ray laid in a put-back layup to seal the victory for Crossroads.

Junior big man Shareef O’Neal missed Tuesday’s game and will likely miss the rest of the Holiday Invitational with a broken finger on his right hand that he suffered last week in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. Senior Arizona-commit Ira Lee has missed all of the 2016-17 season thus far recovering from summer shoulder surgery. Though he was expected to possibly return this week prior to the start of the tournament, he’ll likely be held out.

Simi Valley 91, Rancho Mirage 65: The Rattlers dropped their second game of the season after giving up 91 points for the second consecutive night. Senior Charles Neal led Rancho Mirage with 27 points, while Simi Valley’s Max Edwards recorded a game-high 38.

The Rattlers (10-2), play Mount Si (Wash.) in their second Gear to the Max Division pool play game Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the Rancho Mirage main gym.

Palm Desert 45, Godinez 40: The Aztecs picked up their fourth consecutive win and opened their Design Pro Division play strong with a tight victory. Juan deSantiago led the way with 16 points, followed by Will Struthers, who had an all-around solid game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Palm Desert (7-4) will play Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Xavier Prep against Salesian.

Xavier Prep 73, Palm Valley 1: The Saints showed incredible defensive prowess in holding local opponent Palm Valley to a single free throw in the team’s opener in the Design Pro Division. Xavier Prep (5-7) will play Wednesday at 10 a.m. at home against Sacramento Adventist Academy.

Thousand Oaks 76, La Quinta 69: After a blowout loss Monday to defending Division 4 state champs Harvard Westlake, the Blackhawks put up a tough fight in Tuesday’s loss in the first round of the Nike Division bracket. La Quiinta (5-10) will face JSerra in the losers bracket matchup on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral City.

Benicia 77, Indio 74: The Rajahs lost a tight one at home after Israel Hernandez’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed the mark. Jeremiah Brown led Indio with 23 points, along with 20 from Christian Briceno.

The Rajahs (7-6) play next against Canyon Springs (Nev.) at Indio at 6 p.m. Wednesday.