Roundup: Coachella Valley girls' hoops tops Palm Springs

The Coachella Valley High School girls’ basketball team picked up a win against league foe Palm Springs on Wednesday in the Desert Christian Holiday Classic.

The Arabs ran to a 55-39 victory behind a stellar night from Vanessa Madera. Madera had 27 points, 10 steals and eight rebounds in the win. Iliana Corona added 17 points, seven assists and five steals for the Arabs.

Palm Springs was led by Kaleigh Vargas with 18 points and three assists, while Anastasia Reagins had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

Coachella Valley plays Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Desert Christian against an opponent still to be determined. Palm Springs (5-4, 1-0) continues tournament play Thursday against Calipatria.

Girls’ basketball

Rancho Mirage 34, Calipatria 20: Jahnece Curtis led the way with 12 points and five rebounds, while workhorse Phoenix Chirwa played the entire game scoring eight in the Rattlers’ victory in the Desert Christian Holiday Classic. Jenna Murphy in her second-consecutive start added four points and five rebounds. Rancho Mirage plays Desert Mirage at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Desert Christian Academy 37, Lucerne Valley 13: The Conquerors stayed hot at the DCA Holiday Classic with a convincing win, led by Katie Schmidt with 13 points. Grace Johnson added eight points and five blocks, and Ashley Klopfenstein had seven points and seven steals.

Palm Desert 46, Palo Verde 24: Seline Schinke scored 19 points to lead the charge and Marissa Givens added 10 points for the Aztecs who improved to 5-7 on the season. Alexis Legan added eight points. Palm Desert plays East Valley at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Shadow Hills High School.

Boys’ basketball

Palm Springs 72, Patriot 52: The Indians didn’t wait around until the last second to win this game in the Ontario Christian Tournament. Palm Springs broke open a close game at the half with a fine second-half performance by freshmen Parker Hunt and Jason Roberts who combined for 15 points and 15 rebounds. The Indians advance to the semifinals Thursday where they will play Riverside Prep.

Girls’ soccer

Rancho Mirage 3, Laguna Beach 3: The Rattlers earned a hard-fought draw with the No. 4-ranked team in Division 4. All the scoring came in a crazy first half, that saw Rancho Mirage take three different one-goal leads, only to see the visitors equalize it.

The Rattlers received two goals from Kenya Cordero, both on free kicks, and another goal by Caitlin Estrin. Jasmin Sterling had five saves and the second-half defense of Aaliyah Carter, Maya Hernandez, Jaidah Martin and Victoria Releford helped earn the tie.

Rancho Mirage (5-5-2) plays at defending Division 2 Champion Palos Verdes on Jan. 4.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Mirage 2, Rancho Buena Vista 1: The Rams picked up a win at the Nike So-Cal High School Classic thanks to goals by Erick Serrano and Arturo Silva. Silva had an assist, and his goal came on a penalty kick.

The win puts the Rams (9-3) in the semifinal vs. Rancho Santa Margarita on Thursday.

Girls’ wrestling

La Quinta: The Blackhawks hosted the Beauties “R” Beasts Showdown and had three wrestlers medal. Jasmine Tessandore at 113 pounds and Julie Ferrara at 189 both took home championships. Terah Sanchez took third place at 126 pounds.