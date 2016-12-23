Roundup: COD women's golf coach retires

College of the Desert women’s golf coach Gary Sabella announced Thursday that he will retire from his post after 30 years of coaching golf, taking over for the Roadrunners in 2014. Rather than be the head coach, Sabella said he hopes to “assist in a more advisory role as opposed to being the full time head coach,” according to a press release.

In Sabella’s first year as head coach at COD, the Roadrunners took home a state title in 2014. This year, though, he faced tougher challenges, starting four freshmen. Still, he managed to get both Li Chi Liu and Kabrea Rosas to the California Community College Athletic Association state finals.

Prior to coming to the Roadrunners, Sabella coached the women’s golf team at Saddleback College, where he was named Orange Empire Conference Coach of the Year or Co-Coach of the Year three times total. Before Saddleback, Sabella was the athletic director and boys’ and girls’ golf coach at Trabuco Hills High School, winning eight league championships, one CIF title and one state title.

READ MORE:Mickelson in CareerBuilder Challenge field for now

Girls’ basketball

Coachella Valley 59, Indio 22: Iliana Corona led the Arabs to the team’s second win over their rivals in a week with 26 points and nine rebounds. Vanessa Madera chipped in 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

The Arabs will play next in the Desert Christian Academy tournament on Tuesday.

USA Pentathlon

A regional competition will be held in Rancho Mirage with the Rancho Mirage Pentathlon Camp Dec. 27-31. A regional qualifier will also be held in Ocala, Fla. from Dec. 26-31.

Baseball camp

Geoff Freeborn, a former professional pitcher from Canada, is holding a sidearm/submarine pitching clinic next week on Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palm Springs Stadium.

Instructors for the camp include former minor league pitchers Jon Huizinga, Sean Buller, Robert Silky and Brian Bass, along with Casey Dill, a scout with the Atlanta Braves.

Only 40 spots are available, and the camp costs $290 for both days or $150 for one. For more information, contact Freeborn at info@sidearmnation.com.