Roundup: Desert Mirage boys' soccer topples Indio

The reigning CIF champion Desert Mirage boys’ soccer team moved to 7-2 on the young season with a victory over the Desert Valley League’s Indio Rajahs on Wednesday.

The Rams cruised to a 3-0 victory with goals by Erick Serrano, Arturo Silva and Abraham Gallardo. Silva added an assist, as did Fabian Perez.

Desert Mirage is off until Tuesday when it plays Kofa of Yuma, Ariz., in the So-Cal High School Classic.

Men’s basketball

Palomar 85, COD 70: The Roadrunners led by five at the half, but were outscored 51-31 after the break in the loss.

Dajuan Fulgham led four COD players in double figures with 23 points. Shaquille Russell had 13 points, while Philippe Salawa had 12 and Alex McGrath 10.

The Roadrunners dropped to 1-10 on the season.