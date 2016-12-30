Roundup: Indians advance in Desert Christian tournament

The Palm Springs girls’ basketball team improved to 6-4 n the season with a 41-27 win over Calipatria in the Desert Christian Academy tournament.

Anastasia Reagins led Palm Springs to with 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Kaleigh Vargas added 13 points, six assists and five steals. Dajae Session and Kelley Libretti combined for nine rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Palm Springs will play Friday in the tournament’s third-place game.

Coachella Valley 55, Lucerne Valley 22: Vanessa Madera led the Arabs with 19 points, 10 assists and nine steals in the win in the Desert Christian holiday tournament.

Iliana Corona added 17 points and nine rebounds, while Elisa Corona had nine points and 10 rebounds.

The Arabs will play in the championship game Friday at 9 p.m.

Desert Christian Academy advances: The Conquerors advanced to the finals of the Desert Holiday Classic with a victory over West Shores 62-43, a day after defeating Lucerne Valley 72-19.

In the semifinal game, Desert Christian had to overcome a strong effort by West Shores. The Conquerors pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn their sixth win in-a-row. The win pushed Desert Christian into the finals against Pacifica Christian of Santa Monica, which will be played 7:30 p.m. at Desert Christian Academy.

In the Wednesday game, the Conquerors applied defensive pressure early to jump to a commanding lead in the first quarter and did not look back.

Redlands East Valley 35, Palm Desert 23: The Aztecs fell to 5-8 for the season with the loss.

Seline Schinke scored seven points to lead Palm Desert, with Marissa Givens adding six points and Alexis Legan scoring three.

The Aztecs play Indio at 11 a.m. Friday at Shadow Hills High School in Indio.

Rancho Mirage 46, Desert Mirage 22: The Rattlers raced out early and earned the win over Desert Mirage in the Desert Christian tournament.

Jahnece Curtis led the Rattlers with 20 points and six rebounds. LaRonjanae Curtis had her best game of the season with eight points. Phoenix Chirwa chipped in eight points and Blanca Rodriguez had five points.

The Rattlers will play Palm Springs in the third-place game of the tournament Friday.

Boys’ basketball

Palm Springs 47, Riverside Prep 39: The Indians continued their strong play in the Ontario Christian tournament to advance to the championship game.

Palm Springs will face a host in Ontario Christian in the finals Friday.

Lake Washington 84, Indio 66: Jeremiah Brown score 19 point for the Rajahs, but Indio still came up short in the game. Isaiah Riley added 16 points for Indio.

The Rajahs are now 7-8 overall.

Boys’ soccer

Desert Mirage 1, Santa Margarita 0: At the Nike Southern California High School Classic, the Rams saw a goal from Jesus Rodriguez assisted by Auturo Silva to earn the win.

Jesus Rubio led the defensive effort for Desert Mirage.

The Rams (10-3) play Friday against San Clemente in the tournament finals at Oceanside High School.