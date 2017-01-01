Roundup: Minneapolis North pulls away late from O'Gorman

A night after taking on one of the nation’s top teams in IMG Academy, the O’Gorman boys found themselves paired up against Minneapolis North, the defending Class A champs from Minnesota.

The Knights, who trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter, ripped off a 14-2 run to make it a one-point game heading into the final stanza, but Minneapolis North owned the fourth quarter, out-scoring its opponent 28-16 to pull away for the 69-56 win.

OG’s Matt Cartwright scored a team-high 13 points on 5 of 16 shooting (3-3 FTs). He also added six assists and a steal. Teammate Joey Messler finished with 12 points, three assists and six steals.

As a team, the Knights shot 32 percent from the field, but were 20-28 from the charity stripe.

SFC football rejoining 11B ranks; W/WS/SC making jump to 11-man

Minneapolis North, which hit 20 of 48 shots, was led by Isaac Johnson, who scored a game-high 29 points. He stuffed the statsheet with two assists, a block and five steals. Johnson also had seven turnovers.

O’Dell Wilson IV finished with 17 points and three assists, while Nasir El-Amin scored 12 points to go with a pair of steals and a pair of assists.

Minneapolis North, which won the battle on the boards 43-34, generated 20 second chance points. O’Gorman picked up 20 of its points off the bench.

The Knights trailed by as many as 13 in the third quarter, but ripped off a 14-2 run to make it a one-point game heading into the fourth. After a jumper in the paint by Michael Statz ignited the run, Cartwright and Messler accounted for nine of their team’s next 12 points.

The two teams went back-and-forth to start the fourth quarter, with a 3-pointer from Louis Peterson tying the score at 43 less than a minute in. But after Cartwright’s fifth bucket of the game cut the score to 49-47 with 4:59 left, Minneapolis North pieced together a 20-9 run to pull away for the 13-point win.

Brandon Valley 50, Mitchell 23 at Brandon Valley — Brandon Valley raced out to a big lead in the first quarter and never looked back, as it cruised to a 50-23 win over Mitchell. Trinity Law led the way for the Lynx, pouring in a game-high 13 points. As a team, BV hit 15 of 49 shots from the field. Mitchell was led by Kendra Brewster, who scored seven points. The Kernels struggled from the field, hitting just 5 of 23 field goals. Brandon Valley (5-1) faces Watertown on Tuesday. Mitchell visits Huron on Thursday.

BOYS

Dell Rapids St. Mary 50, Estelline 20 at Estelline — 8th grader Connor Libis hit 6 of 10 2-point shots and 4 of 7 3-pointers as part of a 27-point performance to lift DRSM to the win over Estelline. Libis added three assists and five steals in 24 minutes. Austin Welbig had four steals and Logan Gaspar pulled in eight rebounds. Estelline picked up seven of its points from Luis Martinez.